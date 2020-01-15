Portal Wissen = Artificial intelligence

For a long time, there were things on this planet that only humans could do, but this time might be coming to an end. By using the universal tool that makes us unique – our intelligence – we have worked to eliminate our uniqueness, at least when it comes to solving cognitive tasks. Artificial intelligence is now able to play chess, understand language, and drive a car – and often better than we. How did we get here? The philosopher Aristotle formulated the first “laws of thought” in his syllogisms, and the mathematicians Blaise Pascal and Wilhelm Leibniz built some of the earliest calculating machines. The mathematician George Boole was the first to introduce a formal language to represent logic. The natural scientist Alan Turing created his deciphering machine “Colossus,” the first programmable computer. Philosophers, mathematicians, psychologists, and linguists – for centuries, scientists have been developing formulas, machines, and theories that were supposed to enable us to reproduce and possibly even enhance our most valuable

For a long time, there were things on this planet that only humans could do, but this time might be coming to an end. By using the universal tool that makes us unique – our intelligence – we have worked to eliminate our uniqueness, at least when it comes to solving cognitive tasks. Artificial intelligence is now able to play chess, understand language, and drive a car – and often better than we. How did we get here? The philosopher Aristotle formulated the first “laws of thought” in his syllogisms, and the mathematicians Blaise Pascal and Wilhelm Leibniz built some of the earliest calculating machines. The mathematician George Boole was the first to introduce a formal language to represent logic. The natural scientist Alan Turing created his deciphering machine “Colossus,” the first programmable computer. Philosophers, mathematicians, psychologists, and linguists – for centuries, scientists have been developing formulas, machines, and theories that were supposed to enable us to reproduce and possibly even enhance our most valuable ability. But what exactly is “artificial intelligence”? Even the name calls for comparison. Is artificial intelligence like human intelligence? Alan Turing came up with a test in 1950 to provide a satisfying operational definition of intelligence: According to him, a machine is intelligent if its thinking abilities equal those of humans. It has to reach human levels for any cognitive task. The machine has to prove this by convincing a human interrogator that it is human. Not an easy task: After all, it has to process natural language, store knowledge, draw conclusions, and learn something new. In fact, over the past ten years, a number of AI systems have emerged that have passed the test one way or another in chat conversations with automatically generated texts or images. Nowadays, the discussion usually centers on other questions: Does AI still need its creators? Will it not only outperform humans but someday replace them – be it in the world of work or even beyond? Will AI solve our problems in the age of all-encompassing digital networking – or will it become a part of the problem? Artificial intelligence, its nature, its limitations, its potential, and its relationship to humans were being discussed even before it existed. Literature and film have created scenarios with very different endings. But what is the view of the scientists who are actually researching with or about artificial intelligence? For the current issue of our research magazine, a cognitive scientist, an education researcher, and a computer scientist shared their views. We also searched the University for projects whose professional environment reveals the numerous opportunities that AI offers for various disciplines. We cover the geosciences and computer science as well as economics, health, and literature studies. At the same time, we have not lost sight of the broad research spectrum at the University: a legal expert introduces us to the not-so-distant sphere of space law while astrophysicists work on ensuring that state-of-the-art telescopes observe those regions in space where something “is happening” at the right time. A chemist explains why the battery of the future will come from a printer, and molecular biologists explain how they will breed stress-resistant plants. You will read about all this in this issue as well as about current studies on restless legs syndrome in children and the situation of Muslims in Brandenburg. Last but not least, we will introduce you to the sheep currently grazing in Sanssouci Park – all on behalf of science. Quite clever! Enjoy your read! THE EDITORS

