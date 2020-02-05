Fluoreszenzmarkierung und Modifizierung von komplexen Proteinen in eukaryotischen zellfreien Systemen durch die Etablierung von orthogonalen tRNA/Aminoacyl-tRNA-Synthetase-Paaren

The functional characterization of therapeutically relevant proteins can be limited due to the provision of the target protein in adequate amounts. In particular membrane proteins belong to the so called “difficult-to-express” proteins because of possible cytotoxic side effects and a susceptibility to aggregation. The living organism can be circumvented by using cell lysates – the basic for cell-free protein synthesis. In the beginning of the thesis the ATP-dependent translation process in a cell lysate based on cultured insect (Sf21) cells was analyzed. For this purpose the translation of a nanoluciferase was regulated by the addition of an ATP-binding aptamer. The demonstrated application of aptamers in cell-free systems might enable a visualization of transcription and translation and following a potential validation process for high-throughput syntheses. In addition to the protein synthesis, factors such as posttranslational modifications and a correct integration into a lipid membrane are essential for the functionality of

The functional characterization of therapeutically relevant proteins can be limited due to the provision of the target protein in adequate amounts. In particular membrane proteins belong to the so called “difficult-to-express” proteins because of possible cytotoxic side effects and a susceptibility to aggregation. The living organism can be circumvented by using cell lysates – the basic for cell-free protein synthesis. In the beginning of the thesis the ATP-dependent translation process in a cell lysate based on cultured insect (Sf21) cells was analyzed. For this purpose the translation of a nanoluciferase was regulated by the addition of an ATP-binding aptamer. The demonstrated application of aptamers in cell-free systems might enable a visualization of transcription and translation and following a potential validation process for high-throughput syntheses. In addition to the protein synthesis, factors such as posttranslational modifications and a correct integration into a lipid membrane are essential for the functionality of membrane proteins. Therefore, in the second part, integration of the G protein-coupled Endothelin receptor type B (ET-B) into the endogenous endoplasmic reticulum derived membranes and glycosylation were shown to be possible in a Sf21 cell-free system. Following to the successful synthesis of the ET-B receptor different fluorescent labeling strategies were applied to the adenosine receptor A2a (Adora2a). The first strategy applied precharged tRNAs, coupled to a fluorescently labeled amino acid, to the translation process in a Chinese Hamster Ovary cells (CHO) cell-free system. The second strategy utilized a modified tRNA/aminoacyl-tRNA-synthetase pair to incorporate a non-canonical amino acid at an integrated amber stop codon with a subsequently fluorescent labeling. The open character of cell-free systems enables a feasible integration of exogenous components into the translation process. The site-specific fluorescent labeling was the basis for the detection of a ligand-induced conformational change in the Adora2a by a bioluminescence resonance energy transfer. Additionally the amber suppression technique was transferred to the hormone Erythropoietin (EPO) to modify EPO´s stability and half-life period by coupling polyethylene glycol. Last but not least a novel tRNA/aminoacyl-tRNA-synthetase pair based on the Methanosarcina mazei pyrrolysine synthetase was developed to further increase the repertoire of non-canonical amino acids and copper-free click reactions. Summarizing in the present thesis the potentials of cell-free protein systems related to the synthesis of “difficult-to-express” proteins and the characterization of these proteins with site-specific fluorescence labeling are depicted, thereby establishing new methods for the analysis and functionalization of complex proteins.

