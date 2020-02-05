Fluoreszenzmarkierung und Modifizierung von komplexen Proteinen in eukaryotischen zellfreien Systemen durch die Etablierung von orthogonalen tRNA/Aminoacyl-tRNA-Synthetase-Paaren
Fluorescent labeling and modification of complex proteins in eukaryotic cell-free systems by establishing orthogonal tRNA/aminoacyl-tRNA-synthetase pairs
- Die funktionelle Charakterisierung von therapeutisch relevanten Proteinen kann bereits durch die Bereitstellung des Zielproteins in adäquaten Mengen limitierend sein. Dies trifft besonders auf Membranproteine zu, die aufgrund von zytotoxischen Effekten auf die Produktionszelllinie und der Tendenz Aggregate zu bilden, in niedrigen Ausbeuten an aktivem Protein resultieren können. Der lebende Organismus kann durch die Verwendung von translationsaktiven Zelllysaten umgangen werden- die Grundlage der zellfreien Proteinsynthese. Zu Beginn der Arbeit wurde die ATP-abhängige Translation eines Lysates auf der Basis von kultivierten Insektenzellen (Sf21) analysiert. Für diesen Zweck wurde ein ATP-bindendes Aptamer eingesetzt, durch welches die Translation der Nanoluziferase reguliert werden konnte. Durch die dargestellte Applizierung von Aptameren, könnten diese zukünftig in zellfreien Systemen für die Visualisierung der Transkription und Translation eingesetzt werden, wodurch zum Beispiel komplexe Prozesse validiert werden können. Neben derDie funktionelle Charakterisierung von therapeutisch relevanten Proteinen kann bereits durch die Bereitstellung des Zielproteins in adäquaten Mengen limitierend sein. Dies trifft besonders auf Membranproteine zu, die aufgrund von zytotoxischen Effekten auf die Produktionszelllinie und der Tendenz Aggregate zu bilden, in niedrigen Ausbeuten an aktivem Protein resultieren können. Der lebende Organismus kann durch die Verwendung von translationsaktiven Zelllysaten umgangen werden- die Grundlage der zellfreien Proteinsynthese. Zu Beginn der Arbeit wurde die ATP-abhängige Translation eines Lysates auf der Basis von kultivierten Insektenzellen (Sf21) analysiert. Für diesen Zweck wurde ein ATP-bindendes Aptamer eingesetzt, durch welches die Translation der Nanoluziferase reguliert werden konnte. Durch die dargestellte Applizierung von Aptameren, könnten diese zukünftig in zellfreien Systemen für die Visualisierung der Transkription und Translation eingesetzt werden, wodurch zum Beispiel komplexe Prozesse validiert werden können. Neben der reinen Proteinherstellung können Faktoren wie posttranslationale Modifikationen sowie eine Integration in eine lipidische Membran essentiell für die Funktionalität des Membranproteins sein. Im zweiten Abschnitt konnte, im zellfreien Sf21-System, für den G-Protein-gekoppelten Rezeptor Endothelin B sowohl eine Integration in die endogen vorhandenen Endoplasmatisch Retikulum-basierten Membranstrukturen als auch Glykosylierungen, identifiziert werden. Auf der Grundlage der erfolgreichen Synthese des ET-B-Rezeptors wurden verschiedene Methoden zur Fluoreszenzmarkierung des Adenosin-Rezeptors A2a (Adora2a) angewandt und optimiert. Im dritten Abschnitt wurde der Adora2a mit Hilfe einer vorbeladenen tRNA, welche an eine fluoreszierende Aminosäure gekoppelt war, im zellfreien Chinesischen Zwerghamster Ovarien (CHO)-System markiert. Zusätzlich konnte durch den Einsatz eines modifizierten tRNA/Aminoacyl-tRNA-Synthetase-Paares eine nicht-kanonische Aminosäure an Position eines integrierten Amber-Stopcodon in die Polypeptidkette eingebaut und die funktionelle Gruppe im Anschluss an einen Fluoreszenzfarbstoff gekoppelt werden. Aufgrund des offenen Charakters eignen sich zellfreie Proteinsynthesesysteme besonders für eine Integration von exogenen Komponenten in den Translationsprozess. Mit Hilfe der Fluoreszenzmarkierung wurde eine ligandvermittelte Konformationsänderung im Adora2a über einen Biolumineszenz-Resonanzenergietransfer detektiert. Durch die Etablierung der Amber-Suppression wurde darüber hinaus das Hormon Erythropoetin pegyliert, wodurch Eigenschaften wie Stabilität und Halbwertszeit des Proteins verändert wurden. Zu guter Letzt wurde ein neues tRNA/Aminoacyl-tRNA-Synthetase-Paar auf Basis der Methanosarcina mazei Pyrrolysin-Synthetase etabliert, um das Repertoire an nicht-kanonischen Aminosäuren und den damit verbundenen Kopplungsreaktionen zu erweitern. Zusammenfassend wurden die Potenziale zellfreier Systeme in Bezug auf der Herstellung von komplexen Membranproteinen und der Charakterisierung dieser durch die Einbringung einer positionsspezifischen Fluoreszenzmarkierung verdeutlicht, wodurch neue Möglichkeiten für die Analyse und Funktionalisierung von komplexen Proteinen geschaffen wurden.…
- The functional characterization of therapeutically relevant proteins can be limited due to the provision of the target protein in adequate amounts. In particular membrane proteins belong to the so called “difficult-to-express” proteins because of possible cytotoxic side effects and a susceptibility to aggregation. The living organism can be circumvented by using cell lysates – the basic for cell-free protein synthesis. In the beginning of the thesis the ATP-dependent translation process in a cell lysate based on cultured insect (Sf21) cells was analyzed. For this purpose the translation of a nanoluciferase was regulated by the addition of an ATP-binding aptamer. The demonstrated application of aptamers in cell-free systems might enable a visualization of transcription and translation and following a potential validation process for high-throughput syntheses. In addition to the protein synthesis, factors such as posttranslational modifications and a correct integration into a lipid membrane are essential for the functionality ofThe functional characterization of therapeutically relevant proteins can be limited due to the provision of the target protein in adequate amounts. In particular membrane proteins belong to the so called “difficult-to-express” proteins because of possible cytotoxic side effects and a susceptibility to aggregation. The living organism can be circumvented by using cell lysates – the basic for cell-free protein synthesis. In the beginning of the thesis the ATP-dependent translation process in a cell lysate based on cultured insect (Sf21) cells was analyzed. For this purpose the translation of a nanoluciferase was regulated by the addition of an ATP-binding aptamer. The demonstrated application of aptamers in cell-free systems might enable a visualization of transcription and translation and following a potential validation process for high-throughput syntheses. In addition to the protein synthesis, factors such as posttranslational modifications and a correct integration into a lipid membrane are essential for the functionality of membrane proteins. Therefore, in the second part, integration of the G protein-coupled Endothelin receptor type B (ET-B) into the endogenous endoplasmic reticulum derived membranes and glycosylation were shown to be possible in a Sf21 cell-free system. Following to the successful synthesis of the ET-B receptor different fluorescent labeling strategies were applied to the adenosine receptor A2a (Adora2a). The first strategy applied precharged tRNAs, coupled to a fluorescently labeled amino acid, to the translation process in a Chinese Hamster Ovary cells (CHO) cell-free system. The second strategy utilized a modified tRNA/aminoacyl-tRNA-synthetase pair to incorporate a non-canonical amino acid at an integrated amber stop codon with a subsequently fluorescent labeling. The open character of cell-free systems enables a feasible integration of exogenous components into the translation process. The site-specific fluorescent labeling was the basis for the detection of a ligand-induced conformational change in the Adora2a by a bioluminescence resonance energy transfer. Additionally the amber suppression technique was transferred to the hormone Erythropoietin (EPO) to modify EPO´s stability and half-life period by coupling polyethylene glycol. Last but not least a novel tRNA/aminoacyl-tRNA-synthetase pair based on the Methanosarcina mazei pyrrolysine synthetase was developed to further increase the repertoire of non-canonical amino acids and copper-free click reactions. Summarizing in the present thesis the potentials of cell-free protein systems related to the synthesis of “difficult-to-express” proteins and the characterization of these proteins with site-specific fluorescence labeling are depicted, thereby establishing new methods for the analysis and functionalization of complex proteins.…
|Author:
|Anne Zemella
|Tag:
|Fluoreszenzmarkierung; GPCRs; Klick-Chemie; Proteinmodifizierung; Zellfreie Proteinsynthese; nicht-kanonische Aminosäuren
GPCRs; cell-free protein synthesis; click chemistry; fluorescent labeling; non-canonical amino acids; protein modification
