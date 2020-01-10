Schließen

Polydimethylsiloxane wrinkles for surface patterns and assembly of metallic nanoparticles

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Xuepu Wang
Referee:Andre LaschewskyORCiDGND, Michael Gradzielski
Advisor:Alexander Böker
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2019/12/13
Release Date:2020/01/10
Pagenumber:131
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo