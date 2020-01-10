Polydimethylsiloxane wrinkles for surface patterns and assembly of metallic nanoparticles
|Xuepu Wang
|Andre LaschewskyORCiDGND, Michael Gradzielski
|Alexander Böker
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2019
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2019/12/13
|2020/01/10
|131
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften