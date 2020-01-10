Regulation and function of STERILE APETALA in Arabidopsis flower development

STERILE APETALA (SAP) is known to be an essential regulator of flower development for over 20 years. Loss of SAP function in the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana is associated with a reduction of floral organ number, size and fertility. In accordance with the function of SAP during early flower development, its spatial expression in flowers is confined to meristematic stages and to developing ovules. However, to date, despite extensive research, the molecular function of SAP and the regulation of its spatio-temporal expression still remain elusive. In this work, amino acid sequence analysis and homology modeling revealed that SAP belongs to the rare class of plant F-box proteins with C-terminal WD40 repeats. In opisthokonts, this type of F-box proteins constitutes the substrate binding subunit of SCF complexes, which catalyze the ubiquitination of proteins to initiate their proteasomal degradation. With LC-MS/MS-based protein complex isolation, the interaction of SAP with major SCF complex subunits was confirmed. Additionally,

STERILE APETALA (SAP) is known to be an essential regulator of flower development for over 20 years. Loss of SAP function in the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana is associated with a reduction of floral organ number, size and fertility. In accordance with the function of SAP during early flower development, its spatial expression in flowers is confined to meristematic stages and to developing ovules. However, to date, despite extensive research, the molecular function of SAP and the regulation of its spatio-temporal expression still remain elusive. In this work, amino acid sequence analysis and homology modeling revealed that SAP belongs to the rare class of plant F-box proteins with C-terminal WD40 repeats. In opisthokonts, this type of F-box proteins constitutes the substrate binding subunit of SCF complexes, which catalyze the ubiquitination of proteins to initiate their proteasomal degradation. With LC-MS/MS-based protein complex isolation, the interaction of SAP with major SCF complex subunits was confirmed. Additionally, candidate substrate proteins, such as the growth repressor PEAPOD 1 and 2 (PPD1/2), could be revealed during early stages of flower development. Also INDOLE-3-BUTYRIC ACID RESPONSE 5 (IBR5) was identified among putative interactors. Genetic analyses indicated that, different from substrate proteins, IBR5 is required for SAP function. Protein complex isolation together with transcriptome profiling emphasized that the SCFSAP complex integrates multiple biological processes, such as proliferative growth, vascular development, hormonal signaling and reproduction. Phenotypic analysis of sap mutant and SAP overexpressing plants positively correlated SAP function with plant growth during reproductive and vegetative development. Furthermore, to elaborate on the transcriptional regulation of SAP, publicly available ChIP-seq data of key floral homeotic proteins were reanalyzed. Here, it was shown that the MADS-domain transcription factors APETALA 1 (AP1), APETALA 3 (AP3), PISTILLATA (PI), AGAMOUS (AG) and SEPALLATA 3 (SEP3) bind to the SAP locus, which indicates that SAP is expressed in a floral organ-specific manner. Reporter gene analyses in combination with CRISPR/Cas9-mediated deletion of putative regulatory regions further demonstrated that the intron contains major regulatory elements of SAP in Arabidopsis thaliana. In conclusion, these data indicate that SAP is a pleiotropic developmental regulator that acts through tissue-specific destabilization of proteins. The presumed transcriptional regulation of SAP by the floral MADS-domain transcription factors could provide a missing link between the specification of floral organ identity and floral organ growth pathways.

…