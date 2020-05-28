Schließen

The sociocultural value of upland regions in the vicinity of cities in comparison with urban green spaces

  • Mountain and upland regions provide a wide range of ecosystem services to residents and visitors. While ecosystem research in mountain regions is on the rise, the linkages between sociocultural benefits and ecological systems remain little explored. Mountainous regions close to urban areas provide numerous benefits to a large number of individuals, suggesting a high social value, particularly for cultural ecosystem services. We explored and compared visitors' valuation of ecosystem services in the Pentland Hills, an upland range close to the city of Edinburgh, Scotland, and urban green spaces within Edinburgh. Based on 715 responses to user surveys in both study areas, we identified intense use and high social value for both areas. Several ecosystem services were perceived as equally important in both areas, including many cultural ecosystem services. Significant differences were revealed in the value of physically using nature, which Pentland Hills users rated more highly than those in the urban green spaces, and of mitigation ofMountain and upland regions provide a wide range of ecosystem services to residents and visitors. While ecosystem research in mountain regions is on the rise, the linkages between sociocultural benefits and ecological systems remain little explored. Mountainous regions close to urban areas provide numerous benefits to a large number of individuals, suggesting a high social value, particularly for cultural ecosystem services. We explored and compared visitors' valuation of ecosystem services in the Pentland Hills, an upland range close to the city of Edinburgh, Scotland, and urban green spaces within Edinburgh. Based on 715 responses to user surveys in both study areas, we identified intense use and high social value for both areas. Several ecosystem services were perceived as equally important in both areas, including many cultural ecosystem services. Significant differences were revealed in the value of physically using nature, which Pentland Hills users rated more highly than those in the urban green spaces, and of mitigation of pollutants and carbon sequestration, for which the urban green spaces were valued more highly. Major differences were further identified for preferences in future land management, with nature-oriented management preferred by about 57% of the interviewees in the Pentland Hills, compared to 31% in the urban parks. The study highlights the substantial value of upland areas in close vicinity to a city for physically using and experiencing nature, with a strong acceptance of nature conservation.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr920.pdfeng
    (4700KB)

    SHA-1: da64b02e768012bd940a6fa854cdf0ea7b0ae3d4

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Katja Schmidt, Ariane WalzORCiD, Isobel Jones, Marc J. Metzger
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-442010
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44201
ISSN:1994-7151
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (920)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/05/28
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/05/28
Tag:Scotland; ecosystem services; mountains near cities; perception; preferences in land management; social valuation; urban green spaces
Issue:920
Pagenumber:13
First Page:465
Last Page:474
Source:Mountain Research and Development 36(2016) 4,465-474 DOI: 10.1659/MRD-JOURNAL-D-16-00044.1
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
9 Geschichte und Geografie / 91 Geografie, Reisen / 910 Geografie, Reisen
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo