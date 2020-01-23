Recurrence plot techniques for the investigation of recurring phenomena in the system earth
Recurrence-Plot-Techniken zur Untersuchung wiederkehrender Phänomene im System Erde
- The habilitation deals with the numerical analysis of the recurrence properties of geological and climatic processes. The recurrence of states of dynamical processes can be analysed with recurrence plots and various recurrence quantification options. In the present work, the meaning of the structures and information contained in recurrence plots are examined and described. New developments have led to extensions that can be used to describe the recurring patterns in both space and time. Other important developments include recurrence plot-based approaches to identify abrupt changes in the system's dynamics, to detect and investigate external influences on the dynamics of a system, the couplings between different systems, as well as a combination of recurrence plots with the methodology of complex networks. Typical problems in geoscientific data analysis, such as irregular sampling and uncertainties, are tackled by specific modifications and additions. The development of a significance test allows the statistical evaluation ofThe habilitation deals with the numerical analysis of the recurrence properties of geological and climatic processes. The recurrence of states of dynamical processes can be analysed with recurrence plots and various recurrence quantification options. In the present work, the meaning of the structures and information contained in recurrence plots are examined and described. New developments have led to extensions that can be used to describe the recurring patterns in both space and time. Other important developments include recurrence plot-based approaches to identify abrupt changes in the system's dynamics, to detect and investigate external influences on the dynamics of a system, the couplings between different systems, as well as a combination of recurrence plots with the methodology of complex networks. Typical problems in geoscientific data analysis, such as irregular sampling and uncertainties, are tackled by specific modifications and additions. The development of a significance test allows the statistical evaluation of quantitative recurrence analysis, especially for the identification of dynamical transitions. Finally, an overview of typical pitfalls that can occur when applying recurrence-based methods is given and guidelines on how to avoid such pitfalls are discussed. In addition to the methodological aspects, the application potential especially for geoscientific research questions is discussed, such as the identification and analysis of transitions in past climates, the study of the influence of external factors to ecological or climatic systems, or the analysis of landuse dynamics based on remote sensing data.…
- Die Habilitation beschäftigt sich mit der Analyse der Wiederkehreigenschaften geologischer und klimatischer Prozesse. Die Wiederkehr von Zuständen dynamischer Prozesses kann mit recurrence plots und deren verschiedenen Quantifizierungsmöglichkeiten untersucht werden. In der Arbeit wird die Bedeutung der Strukturen und Informationen, die in recurrence plots enthalten sind, untersucht und beschrieben. Neue Entwicklungen führen zu Erweiterungen, die zur Beschreibung räumlich und raumzeitlich wiederkehrender Muster genutzt werden können. Weitere wichtige Entwicklungen umfassen Erweiterungen zur Identifizierung von abrupten Änderungen in der Dynamik, zum Aufspüren und Untersuchen äußerer Einflüsse auf die Dynamik eines Systems als auch von Kopplungen zwischen verschiedenen Systemen, sowie eine Kombination mit der Methodik der komplexen Netzwerke. Typische Probleme geowissenschaftlicher Datenanalyse, wie unregelmäßiges Datensampling und Unsicherheiten in den Daten, werden durch spezielle Modifikationen und Ergänzungen behandelt. DieDie Habilitation beschäftigt sich mit der Analyse der Wiederkehreigenschaften geologischer und klimatischer Prozesse. Die Wiederkehr von Zuständen dynamischer Prozesses kann mit recurrence plots und deren verschiedenen Quantifizierungsmöglichkeiten untersucht werden. In der Arbeit wird die Bedeutung der Strukturen und Informationen, die in recurrence plots enthalten sind, untersucht und beschrieben. Neue Entwicklungen führen zu Erweiterungen, die zur Beschreibung räumlich und raumzeitlich wiederkehrender Muster genutzt werden können. Weitere wichtige Entwicklungen umfassen Erweiterungen zur Identifizierung von abrupten Änderungen in der Dynamik, zum Aufspüren und Untersuchen äußerer Einflüsse auf die Dynamik eines Systems als auch von Kopplungen zwischen verschiedenen Systemen, sowie eine Kombination mit der Methodik der komplexen Netzwerke. Typische Probleme geowissenschaftlicher Datenanalyse, wie unregelmäßiges Datensampling und Unsicherheiten in den Daten, werden durch spezielle Modifikationen und Ergänzungen behandelt. Die Entwicklung eines Signifikanztests erlaubt die statistische Bewertung der quantitativen Analyse vor allem für die Betrachtung dynamischer Übergänge. Den Abschluß bildet ein Überblick typischer Fehler, die im Zusammenhang mit dieser Methode auftreten können und wie man diese vermeidet. Neben den methodischen Aspekten werden Anwendungsmöglichkeiten vor allem fü geowissenschaftliche Fragestellungen vorgestellt, wie die Analyse von Klimaänderungen, von externen Einflußfaktoren auf ökologische oder klimatische Systeme, oder der Landnutzungsdynamik anhand von Fernerkundungsdaten.…
|Author:
|Norbert MarwanORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-441973
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44197
|ISBN:
|978-3-00-064508-2
|Advisor:
|Jürgen Kurths
|Document Type:
|Habilitation
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2019/11/27
|Release Date:
|2020/01/23
|Tag:
|Paläoklima; Recurrence network; Recurrence plot; Wiederkehr; komplexe Systeme; räumliche Wiederkehr
complex systems; palaeoclimate; recurrence; recurrence network; recurrence plot; spatial recurrence
|Pagenumber:
|ix, 254
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht