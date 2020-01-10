Synthese und Charakterisierung selektiver Fluoroionophore für intra- und extrazelluläre Bestimmungen von Kalium- und Natrium-Ionen

In this thesis, new potassium and sodium ion fluorescent probes from the class of fluoroionophores were synthesized and characterized. They consist of an N-phenylazacrown lariat ether and several fluorophores, connected through a π-conjugated 1,2,3-triazole-1,4-diyl spacer. The focus of their development was to optimize their sensitivity, selectivity and their photophysical properties, making them suitable for detecting intra- or extracellular ion levels. Variation of the alkoxy groups in the ortho position of the N-phenylazacrown lariat ether and the fluorophoric group of the fluoroionophores showed that the sensitivity and selectivity for potassium or sodium ions was preferred by a specific isomerism of the 1,2,3-triazole-1,4-diyl unit. Furthermore it was possible to show that an increased hindrance of the N,N-diethylamino group of the fluorophore led to a higher fluorescence quantum yield and a shift of the emission maximum to over 500 nm. The introduction of an isopropoxy group to an N phenylaza-[18]crown-6 lariat ether resulted

In this thesis, new potassium and sodium ion fluorescent probes from the class of fluoroionophores were synthesized and characterized. They consist of an N-phenylazacrown lariat ether and several fluorophores, connected through a π-conjugated 1,2,3-triazole-1,4-diyl spacer. The focus of their development was to optimize their sensitivity, selectivity and their photophysical properties, making them suitable for detecting intra- or extracellular ion levels. Variation of the alkoxy groups in the ortho position of the N-phenylazacrown lariat ether and the fluorophoric group of the fluoroionophores showed that the sensitivity and selectivity for potassium or sodium ions was preferred by a specific isomerism of the 1,2,3-triazole-1,4-diyl unit. Furthermore it was possible to show that an increased hindrance of the N,N-diethylamino group of the fluorophore led to a higher fluorescence quantum yield and a shift of the emission maximum to over 500 nm. The introduction of an isopropoxy group to an N phenylaza-[18]crown-6 lariat ether resulted in a highly selective potassium ion fluoroionophore suitable for in vitro monitoring of potassium ion levels (10 – 80 mM). However, a substitution of a methoxy group on an N-phenylaza-[15] crown-5 lariat ether combined with different degrees of hindrance of N,N diethylamino coumarins gave sodium ion fluoroionophores which are suitable for monitoring intracellular and extracellular sodium ion levels. In a following step N-phenylaza-[18]crown-6 lariat ethers were functionalized with a fluorophore, which was based on a [1,3]-dioxolo[4,5-f [1,3]benzodioxole (DBD) backbone. Following spectroscopic studies it was shown that an isopropoxy group in the ortho position of the N-phenylaza-[18]crown-6 lariat ether resulted in a selective fluoroionophore for extracellular potassium ion levels, which allows measurements of the fluorescence intensity and -lifetime. In a final step an additional fluoroionophore, suitable for extracellular potassium ion levels, was developed by using a pyrene as the fluorophoric group. This fluoroionophore was used to measure potassium ion levels by analyzing the fluorescence intensity ratios at two emission wavelengths. In this work 17 new fluoroionophores were synthesized and characterized. Six of these novel molecules allow in vitro measurements of intra- or extracellular potassium and sodium ion levels and could be used for in vivo concentration measurements in the future.

