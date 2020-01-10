Synthese und Charakterisierung selektiver Fluoroionophore für intra- und extrazelluläre Bestimmungen von Kalium- und Natrium-Ionen
Synthesis and characterization of selective fluoroionophores for intra- and extracellular determinations of potassium and sodium ions
- Im Rahmen dieser Dissertation konnten neue Kalium- und Natrium-Ionen Fluoreszenzfarbstoffe von der Klasse der Fluoroionophore synthetisiert und charakterisiert werden. Sie bestehen aus einem N Phenylazakronenether als Ionophor und unterschiedlichen Fluorophoren und sind über einen π-konjugierten 1,2,3-Triazol-1,4-diyl Spacer verbunden. Dabei lag der Fokus während ihrer Entwicklung darauf, diese in ihrer Sensitivität, Selektivität und in ihren photophysikalischen Eigenschaften so zu funktionalisieren, dass sie für intra- bzw. extrazelluläre Konzentrationsbestimmungen geeignet sind. Durch Variation der in ortho Position der N-Phenylazakronenether befindlichen Alkoxy-Gruppen und der fluorophoren Gruppe der Fluoroionophore konnte festgestellt werden, dass die Sensitivität und Selektivität für Kalium- bzw. Natrium-Ionen jeweils durch eine bestimmte Isomerie der 1,2,3-Triazol-1,4-diyl-Einheit erhöht wird. Des Weiteren wurde gezeigt, dass durch eine erhöhte Einschränkung der N,N-Diethylamino-Gruppe des Fluorophors eine Steigerung derIm Rahmen dieser Dissertation konnten neue Kalium- und Natrium-Ionen Fluoreszenzfarbstoffe von der Klasse der Fluoroionophore synthetisiert und charakterisiert werden. Sie bestehen aus einem N Phenylazakronenether als Ionophor und unterschiedlichen Fluorophoren und sind über einen π-konjugierten 1,2,3-Triazol-1,4-diyl Spacer verbunden. Dabei lag der Fokus während ihrer Entwicklung darauf, diese in ihrer Sensitivität, Selektivität und in ihren photophysikalischen Eigenschaften so zu funktionalisieren, dass sie für intra- bzw. extrazelluläre Konzentrationsbestimmungen geeignet sind. Durch Variation der in ortho Position der N-Phenylazakronenether befindlichen Alkoxy-Gruppen und der fluorophoren Gruppe der Fluoroionophore konnte festgestellt werden, dass die Sensitivität und Selektivität für Kalium- bzw. Natrium-Ionen jeweils durch eine bestimmte Isomerie der 1,2,3-Triazol-1,4-diyl-Einheit erhöht wird. Des Weiteren wurde gezeigt, dass durch eine erhöhte Einschränkung der N,N-Diethylamino-Gruppe des Fluorophors eine Steigerung der Fluoreszenzquantenausbeute und eine Verschiebung des Emissionsmaximums auf über 500 nm erreicht werden konnte. Die Einführung einer Isopropoxy-Gruppe an einem N-Phenylaza-[18]krone-6-ethers resultierte dabei in einem hoch selektiven Kalium-Ionen Fluoroionophor und ermöglichte eine in vitro Überwachung von 10 – 80 mM Kalium-Ionen. Die Substitution einer Methoxy-Gruppe an einem N-Phenylaza-[15]krone-5-ether kombiniert mit unterschiedlich N,N-Diethylamino-Coumarinen lieferte hingegen zwei Natrium-Ionen Fluoroionophore, die für die Überwachung von intra- bzw. extrazellulären Natrium-Ionen Konzentrationen geeignet sind. In einem weiteren Schritt wurden N-Phenylaza-[18]krone-6-ether mit einem Fluorophor, basierend auf einem [1,3]-Dioxolo[4,5-f][1,3]benzodioxol-(DBD)-Grundgerüst, funktionalisiert. Die im Anschluss durchgeführten spektroskopischen Untersuchungen ergaben, dass die Isopropoxy-Gruppe in ortho Position des N-Phenylaza-[18]krone-6-ether in einen für extrazelluläre Kalium-Ionen Konzentrationen selektiven Fluoroionophor resultierte, der die Konzentrationsbestimmungen über die Fluoreszenzintensität und -lebensdauer ermöglicht. In einem abschließenden Schritt konnte unter Verwendung eines Pyrens als fluorophore Gruppe ein weiterer für extrazelluläre Kalium-Ionen Konzentrationen geeigneter Fluoroionophor entwickelt werden. Die Bestimmung der Kalium-Ionen Konzentration erfolgte hierbei anhand der Fluoreszenzintensitätsverhältnisse bei zwei Emissionswellenlängen. Insgesamt konnten 17 verschiedene neue Fluoroionophore für die Bestimmung von Kalium- bzw. Natrium-Ionen synthetisiert und charakterisiert werden. Sechs dieser neuen Moleküle ermöglichen in vitro Messungen der intra- oder extrazellulären Kalium- und Natrium-Ionen Konzentrationen und könnten zukünftig für in vivo Konzentrationsmessungen verwendet werden.…
- In this thesis, new potassium and sodium ion fluorescent probes from the class of fluoroionophores were synthesized and characterized. They consist of an N-phenylazacrown lariat ether and several fluorophores, connected through a π-conjugated 1,2,3-triazole-1,4-diyl spacer. The focus of their development was to optimize their sensitivity, selectivity and their photophysical properties, making them suitable for detecting intra- or extracellular ion levels. Variation of the alkoxy groups in the ortho position of the N-phenylazacrown lariat ether and the fluorophoric group of the fluoroionophores showed that the sensitivity and selectivity for potassium or sodium ions was preferred by a specific isomerism of the 1,2,3-triazole-1,4-diyl unit. Furthermore it was possible to show that an increased hindrance of the N,N-diethylamino group of the fluorophore led to a higher fluorescence quantum yield and a shift of the emission maximum to over 500 nm. The introduction of an isopropoxy group to an N phenylaza-[18]crown-6 lariat ether resultedIn this thesis, new potassium and sodium ion fluorescent probes from the class of fluoroionophores were synthesized and characterized. They consist of an N-phenylazacrown lariat ether and several fluorophores, connected through a π-conjugated 1,2,3-triazole-1,4-diyl spacer. The focus of their development was to optimize their sensitivity, selectivity and their photophysical properties, making them suitable for detecting intra- or extracellular ion levels. Variation of the alkoxy groups in the ortho position of the N-phenylazacrown lariat ether and the fluorophoric group of the fluoroionophores showed that the sensitivity and selectivity for potassium or sodium ions was preferred by a specific isomerism of the 1,2,3-triazole-1,4-diyl unit. Furthermore it was possible to show that an increased hindrance of the N,N-diethylamino group of the fluorophore led to a higher fluorescence quantum yield and a shift of the emission maximum to over 500 nm. The introduction of an isopropoxy group to an N phenylaza-[18]crown-6 lariat ether resulted in a highly selective potassium ion fluoroionophore suitable for in vitro monitoring of potassium ion levels (10 – 80 mM). However, a substitution of a methoxy group on an N-phenylaza-[15] crown-5 lariat ether combined with different degrees of hindrance of N,N diethylamino coumarins gave sodium ion fluoroionophores which are suitable for monitoring intracellular and extracellular sodium ion levels. In a following step N-phenylaza-[18]crown-6 lariat ethers were functionalized with a fluorophore, which was based on a [1,3]-dioxolo[4,5-f [1,3]benzodioxole (DBD) backbone. Following spectroscopic studies it was shown that an isopropoxy group in the ortho position of the N-phenylaza-[18]crown-6 lariat ether resulted in a selective fluoroionophore for extracellular potassium ion levels, which allows measurements of the fluorescence intensity and -lifetime. In a final step an additional fluoroionophore, suitable for extracellular potassium ion levels, was developed by using a pyrene as the fluorophoric group. This fluoroionophore was used to measure potassium ion levels by analyzing the fluorescence intensity ratios at two emission wavelengths. In this work 17 new fluoroionophores were synthesized and characterized. Six of these novel molecules allow in vitro measurements of intra- or extracellular potassium and sodium ion levels and could be used for in vivo concentration measurements in the future.…
|Author:
|Janine RiemerORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-441932
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44193
|Advisor:
|Hans-Jürgen Holdt
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2019/11/13
|Release Date:
|2020/01/10
|Tag:
|Fluoroionophore; Kalium- und Natrium-Ionen; intra- und extrazellulär
fluoroionophore; intra- and extracellular; potassium and sodium ions
|Pagenumber:
|IV, 165
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht