Schließen

PLATON

  • Lesson planning is both an important and demanding task—especially as part of teacher training. This paper presents the requirements for a lesson planning system and evaluates existing systems regarding these requirements. One major drawback of existing software tools is that most are limited to a text- or form-based representation of the lesson designs. In this article, a new approach with a graphical, time-based representation with (automatic) analyses methods is proposed and the system architecture and domain model are described in detail. The approach is implemented in an interactive, web-based prototype called PLATON, which additionally supports the management of lessons in units as well as the modelling of teacher and student-generated resources. The prototype was evaluated in a study with 61 prospective teachers (bachelor’s and master’s preservice teachers as well as teacher trainees in post-university teacher training) in Berlin, Germany, with a focus on usability. The results show that this approach proofed usable for lessonLesson planning is both an important and demanding task—especially as part of teacher training. This paper presents the requirements for a lesson planning system and evaluates existing systems regarding these requirements. One major drawback of existing software tools is that most are limited to a text- or form-based representation of the lesson designs. In this article, a new approach with a graphical, time-based representation with (automatic) analyses methods is proposed and the system architecture and domain model are described in detail. The approach is implemented in an interactive, web-based prototype called PLATON, which additionally supports the management of lessons in units as well as the modelling of teacher and student-generated resources. The prototype was evaluated in a study with 61 prospective teachers (bachelor’s and master’s preservice teachers as well as teacher trainees in post-university teacher training) in Berlin, Germany, with a focus on usability. The results show that this approach proofed usable for lesson planning and offers positive effects for the perception of time and self-reflection.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr804.pdfeng
    (2411KB)

    SHA-1: ed5d36ef3711f6eb26bf785c544c5dbd772a440f

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Sven StrickrothORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-441887
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44188
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):Developing a Graphical Lesson Planning System for Prospective Teachers
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (804)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/01/07
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/01/07
Tag:automatic feedback; lesson planning; lesson preparation; support system
Issue:804
Pagenumber:28
Source:Education Sciences 9 (2019) 4, 254 DOI: 10.3390/educsci9040254
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo