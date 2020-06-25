From structural fluctuations to vibrational spectroscopy of adsorbates on surfaces
Von Strukturfluktuationen bis zur Schwingungsspektroskopie von Adsorbaten auf Oberflächen
- Aluminum oxide is an Earth-abundant geological material, and its interaction with water is of crucial importance for geochemical and environmental processes. Some aluminum oxide surfaces are also known to be useful in heterogeneous catalysis, while the surface chemistry of aqueous oxide interfaces determines the corrosion, growth and dissolution of such materials. In this doctoral work, we looked mainly at the (0001) surface of α-Al 2 O 3 and its reactivity towards water. In particular, a great focus of this work is dedicated to simulate and address the vibrational spectra of water adsorbed on the α-alumina(0001) surface in various conditions and at different coverages. In fact, the main source of comparison and inspiration for this work comes from the collaboration with the “Interfacial Molecular Spectroscopy” group led by Dr. R. Kramer Campen at the Fritz-Haber Institute of the MPG in Berlin. The expertise of our project partners in surface-sensitive Vibrational Sum Frequency (VSF) generation spectroscopy was crucial to develop andAluminum oxide is an Earth-abundant geological material, and its interaction with water is of crucial importance for geochemical and environmental processes. Some aluminum oxide surfaces are also known to be useful in heterogeneous catalysis, while the surface chemistry of aqueous oxide interfaces determines the corrosion, growth and dissolution of such materials. In this doctoral work, we looked mainly at the (0001) surface of α-Al 2 O 3 and its reactivity towards water. In particular, a great focus of this work is dedicated to simulate and address the vibrational spectra of water adsorbed on the α-alumina(0001) surface in various conditions and at different coverages. In fact, the main source of comparison and inspiration for this work comes from the collaboration with the “Interfacial Molecular Spectroscopy” group led by Dr. R. Kramer Campen at the Fritz-Haber Institute of the MPG in Berlin. The expertise of our project partners in surface-sensitive Vibrational Sum Frequency (VSF) generation spectroscopy was crucial to develop and adapt specific simulation schemes used in this work. Methodologically, the main approach employed in this thesis is Ab Initio Molecular Dynamics (AIMD) based on periodic Density Functional Theory (DFT) using the PBE functional with D2 dispersion correction. The analysis of vibrational frequencies from both a static and a dynamic, finite-temperature perspective offers the ability to investigate the water / aluminum oxide interface in close connection to experiment. The first project presented in this work considers the characterization of dissociatively adsorbed deuterated water on the Al-terminated (0001) surface. This particular structure is known from both experiment and theory to be the thermodynamically most stable surface termination of α-alumina in Ultra-High Vacuum (UHV) conditions. Based on experiments performed by our colleagues at FHI, different adsorption sites and products have been proposed and identified for D 2 O. While previous theoretical investigations only looked at vibrational frequencies of dissociated OD groups by staticNormal Modes Analysis (NMA), we rather employed a more sophisticated approach to directly assess vibrational spectra (like IR and VSF) at finite temperature from AIMD. In this work, we have employed a recent implementation which makes use of velocity-velocity autocorrelation functions to simulate such spectral responses of O-H(D) bonds. This approach allows for an efficient and qualitatively accurate estimation of Vibrational Densities of States (VDOS) as well as IR and VSF spectra, which are then tested against experimental spectra from our collaborators. In order to extend previous work on unimolecularly dissociated water on α-Al 2 O 3 , we then considered a different system, namely, a fully hydroxylated (0001) surface, which results from the reconstruction of the UHV-stable Al-terminated surface at high water contents. This model is then further extended by considering a hydroxylated surface with additional water molecules, forming a two-dimensional layer which serves as a potential template to simulate an aqueous interface in environmental conditions. Again, employing finite-temperature AIMD trajectories at the PBE+D2 level, we investigated the behaviour of both hydroxylated surface (HS) and the water-covered structure derived from it (known as HS+2ML). A full range of spectra, from VDOS to IR and VSF, is then calculated using the same methodology, as described above. This is the main focus of the second project, reported in Chapter 5. In this case, comparison between theoretical spectra and experimental data is definitely good. In particular, we underline the nature of high-frequency resonances observed above 3700 cm −1 in VSF experiments to be associated with surface OH-groups, known as “aluminols” which are a key fingerprint of the fully hydroxylated surface. In the third and last project, which is presented in Chapter 6, the extension of VSF spectroscopy experiments to the time-resolved regime offered us the opportunity to investigate vibrational energy relaxation at the α-alumina / water interface. Specifically, using again DFT-based AIMD simulations, we simulated vibrational lifetimes for surface aluminols as experimentally detected via pump-probe VSF. We considered the water-covered HS model as a potential candidate to address this problem. The vibrational (IR) excitation and subsequent relaxation is performed by means of a non-equilibrium molecular dynamics scheme. In such a scheme, we specifically looked at the O-H stretching mode of surface aluminols. Afterwards, the analysis of non-equilibrium trajectories allows for an estimation of relaxation times in the order of 2-4 ps which are in overall agreement with measured ones. The aim of this work has been to provide, within a consistent theoretical framework, a better understanding of vibrational spectroscopy and dynamics for water on the α-alumina(0001) surface,ranging from very low water coverage (similar to the UHV case) up to medium-high coverages, resembling the hydroxylated oxide in environmental moist conditions.…
- Das Hauptziel dieser Doktorarbeit war die Untersuchung der Wechselwirkung zwischen Aluminiumoxid (α-Al2O3) und Wasser, wobei die (0001)-Oberfläche von α-Al2O3 im Fokus der Betrachtungen stand. Infolge der Entwicklung moderner oberflächensensitiver spektroskopischer Methoden, insbesondere in der Schwingungsspektroskopie, ist es inzwischen experimentell möglich, die Oberflächenchemie dieser Oxidmaterialien zu untersuchen und atomistische Informationen über ihre wässrigen Grenzflächen zu erhalten. Unsere Gruppe hat mit der Interfacial Molecular Spectroscopy Gruppe des Fritz-Haber-Instituts der MPG in Berlin zusammengearbeitet, deren Expertise in der oberflächensensitiven Vibrational Sum Frequency (VSF) Generation liegt. Diese Technik gestattet den spezifischen Nachweis von Adsorbatvibrationen, beispielsweise des Produkts der Wasserdissoziation und -adsorption. Zur theoretischen Untersuchung dieses Systems wurden verschiedene Berechnungsmethoden genutzt, wobei bevorzugt die Ab-initio-Molekulardynamik (AIMD) zum Einsatz kam. Darüber hinausDas Hauptziel dieser Doktorarbeit war die Untersuchung der Wechselwirkung zwischen Aluminiumoxid (α-Al2O3) und Wasser, wobei die (0001)-Oberfläche von α-Al2O3 im Fokus der Betrachtungen stand. Infolge der Entwicklung moderner oberflächensensitiver spektroskopischer Methoden, insbesondere in der Schwingungsspektroskopie, ist es inzwischen experimentell möglich, die Oberflächenchemie dieser Oxidmaterialien zu untersuchen und atomistische Informationen über ihre wässrigen Grenzflächen zu erhalten. Unsere Gruppe hat mit der Interfacial Molecular Spectroscopy Gruppe des Fritz-Haber-Instituts der MPG in Berlin zusammengearbeitet, deren Expertise in der oberflächensensitiven Vibrational Sum Frequency (VSF) Generation liegt. Diese Technik gestattet den spezifischen Nachweis von Adsorbatvibrationen, beispielsweise des Produkts der Wasserdissoziation und -adsorption. Zur theoretischen Untersuchung dieses Systems wurden verschiedene Berechnungsmethoden genutzt, wobei bevorzugt die Ab-initio-Molekulardynamik (AIMD) zum Einsatz kam. Darüber hinaus konzentrierten wir uns auf die Simulation von Schwingungsfrequenzen und -spektren für verschiedene Systeme unter Verwendung eines neuen, effizienten Algorithmus, der auf Grundlage klassischer Zeitkorrelationsfunktionen entwickelt wurde. Das erste Projekt untersuchte die einfachsten Adsorptionsprodukte von Wasserreaktionen auf der Al-terminierten α-Al2O3(0001)-Oberfläche, die unter Ultrahochvakuumbedingungen (UHV) als stabilste Struktur bekannt ist. Mit AIMD-basierten Methoden haben wir verschiedene Spezies simuliert, die aus unimolekular adsorbiertem Wasser stammen, und ihre Schwingungsfrequenzen im Vergleich zum Experiment bestimmt. In einem zweiten Projekt widmeten wir uns einer Situation, in der eine vollständig hydroxylierte α-Aluminiumoxid-Oberfläche mit einer ebenfalls vollständig hydroxylierten, aber um eine zusätzliche Wasserschicht erweiterten α-Aluminiumoxid-Oberfläche wechselwirkt. Diese beiden Strukturen dienen als Grundlage zur weitergehenden Untersuchung von Aluminiumoxid-Oberflächen mit größeren Wasser-Bedeckungsgraden unter Umgebungsbedingungen. Wiederum simulierten wir vollständige Schwingunsspektren (einschließlich IR und VSF). Hierzu wurden etablierte Methoden genutzt, die auf der Verwendung von Zeitkorrelationsfunktionen basieren, jedoch von uns im Rahmen dieser Doktorarbeit weiterentwickelt wurden. Schließlich haben wir in einem dritten Projekt in Zusammenarbeit mit Experimentatoren die Schwingungsrelaxation an der Wasser / α-Al2O3-Grenzfläche beschrieben. Motiviert durch Pump-Probe-VSF-Experimente zur Bestimmung der Schwingungslebensdauer adsorbierter OH-Spezies entwickelten und verwendeten wir einen AIMD-Ansatz zur Simulation der Anregungs- und Relaxationsprozesse. Auf Grundlage von Nichtgleichgewichtstrajektorien konnten wir auch eine Relaxationszeitskala für OH-Gruppen ermitteln, die zwischen 2 und 4 Pikosekunden beträgt und gut mit experimentellen Werten übereinstimmt.…
|Author:
|Giacomo MelaniORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-441826
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44182
|Subtitle (English):
|a theoretical study of H2O on α-Al2O3(0001)
|Subtitle (German):
|eine theoretische Untersuchung von H2O auf α-Al2O3 (0001)
|Referee:
|Peter SaalfrankORCiDGND, Beate PaulusORCiD, Marialore SulpiziORCiD
|Advisor:
|Peter Saalfrank
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2019/12/16
|Release Date:
|2020/06/25
|Tag:
|DFT; Molekulardynamik; Schwingungsspektroskopie; theoretische Chemie
DFT; molecular dynamics; theoretical chemistry; vibrational spectroscopy
|Pagenumber:
|119
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht