Analysis of supramolecular assemblies of NE81, the first lamin protein in a non-metazoan organism

Nuclear lamins are nucleus-specific intermediate filaments forming a network located at the inner nuclear membrane of the nuclear envelope. They form the nuclear lamina together with proteins of the inner nuclear membrane regulating nuclear shape and gene expression, among others. The amoebozoan Dictyostelium NE81 protein is a suitable candidate for an evolutionary conserved lamin protein in this non-metazoan organism. It shares the domain organization of metazoan lamins and is fulfilling major lamin functions in Dictyostelium. Moreover, field-emission scanning electron microscopy (feSEM) images of NE81 expressed on Xenopus oocytes nuclei revealed filamentous structures with an overall appearance highly reminiscent to that of metazoan Xenopus lamin B2. For the classification as a lamin-like or a bona fide lamin protein, a better understanding of the supramolecular NE81 structure was necessary. Yet, NE81 carrying a large N-terminal GFP-tag turned out as unsuitable source for protein isolation and characterization; GFP-NE81 expressed in Dictyostelium NE81 knock-out cells exhibited an abnormal distribution, which is an indicator for an inaccurate assembly of GFP-tagged NE81. Hence, a shorter 8×HisMyc construct was the tag of choice to investi-gate formation and structure of NE81 assemblies. One strategy was the structural analysis of NE81 in situ at the outer nuclear membrane in Dictyostelium cells; NE81 without a func-tional nuclear localization signal (NLS) forms assemblies at the outer face of the nucleus. Ultrastructural feSEM pictures of NE81ΔNLS nuclei showed a few filaments of the expected size but no repetitive filamentous structures. The former strategy should also be established for metazoan lamins in order to facilitate their structural analysis. However, heterologously expressed Xenopus and C. elegans lamins showed no uniform localization at the outer nucle-ar envelope of Dictyostelium and hence, no further ultrastructural analysis was undertaken. For in vitro assembly experiments a Dictyostelium mutant was generated, expressing NE81 without the NLS and the membrane-anchoring isoprenylation site (HisMyc-NE81ΔNLSΔCLIM). The cytosolic NE81 clusters were soluble at high ionic strength and were purified from Dictyostelium extracts using Ni-NTA Agarose. Widefield immunofluorescence microscopy, super-resolution light microscopy and electron microscopy images of purified NE81 showed its capability to form filamentous structures at low ionic strength, as described previously for metazoan lamins. Introduction of a phosphomimetic point mutation (S122E) into the CDK1-consensus sequence of NE81 led to disassembled NE81 protein in vivo, which could be reversibly stimulated to form supramolecular assemblies by blue light exposure. The results of this work reveal that NE81 has to be considered a bona fide lamin, since it is able to form filamentous assemblies. Furthermore, they highlight Dictyostelium as a non-mammalian model organism with a well-characterized nuclear envelope containing all rele-vant protein components known in animal cells.

