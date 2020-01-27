Event handling in business processes
Ereignisbehandlung in Geschäftsprozessen
- Business process management (BPM) deals with modeling, executing, monitoring, analyzing, and improving business processes. During execution, the process communicates with its environment to get relevant contextual information represented as events. Recent development of big data and the Internet of Things (IoT) enables sources like smart devices and sensors to generate tons of events which can be filtered, grouped, and composed to trigger and drive business processes. The industry standard Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN) provides several event constructs to capture the interaction possibilities between a process and its environment, e.g., to instantiate a process, to abort an ongoing activity in an exceptional situation, to take decisions based on the information carried by the events, as well as to choose among the alternative paths for further process execution. The specifications of such interactions are termed as event handling. However, in a distributed setup, the event sources are most often unaware of the statusBusiness process management (BPM) deals with modeling, executing, monitoring, analyzing, and improving business processes. During execution, the process communicates with its environment to get relevant contextual information represented as events. Recent development of big data and the Internet of Things (IoT) enables sources like smart devices and sensors to generate tons of events which can be filtered, grouped, and composed to trigger and drive business processes. The industry standard Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN) provides several event constructs to capture the interaction possibilities between a process and its environment, e.g., to instantiate a process, to abort an ongoing activity in an exceptional situation, to take decisions based on the information carried by the events, as well as to choose among the alternative paths for further process execution. The specifications of such interactions are termed as event handling. However, in a distributed setup, the event sources are most often unaware of the status of process execution and therefore, an event is produced irrespective of the process being ready to consume it. BPMN semantics does not support such scenarios and thus increases the chance of processes getting delayed or getting in a deadlock by missing out on event occurrences which might still be relevant. The work in this thesis reviews the challenges and shortcomings of integrating real-world events into business processes, especially the subscription management. The basic integration is achieved with an architecture consisting of a process modeler, a process engine, and an event processing platform. Further, points of subscription and unsubscription along the process execution timeline are defined for different BPMN event constructs. Semantic and temporal dependencies among event subscription, event occurrence, event consumption and event unsubscription are considered. To this end, an event buffer with policies for updating the buffer, retrieving the most suitable event for the current process instance, and reusing the event has been discussed that supports issuing of early subscription. The Petri net mapping of the event handling model provides our approach with a translation of semantics from a business process perspective. Two applications based on this formal foundation are presented to support the significance of different event handling configurations on correct process execution and reachability of a process path. Prototype implementations of the approaches show that realizing flexible event handling is feasible with minor extensions of off-the-shelf process engines and event platforms.…
- Das Prozessmanagement befasst sich mit der Modellierung, Ausführung, Überwachung, Analyse und Verbesserung von Geschäftsprozessen. Während seiner Ausführung kommuniziert der Prozess mit seiner Umgebung, um relevante Kontextinformationen in Form von Ereignissen zu erhalten. Der jüngste Fortschritt im Bereich Big Data und dem Internet der Dinge ermöglicht Smart Devices und Sensoren eine Vielzahl von Ereignissen zu generieren, welche gefiltert, gruppiert und kombiniert werden können, um Geschäftsprozesse zu triggern und vor anzutreiben. Der Industriestandard Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN) stellt mehrere Ereigniskonstrukte bereit, um die Interaktionsmöglichkeiten eines Prozesses mit seiner Umgebung zu erfassen. Beispielsweise können Prozesse durch Ereignisse gestartet, laufende Aktivitäten in Ausnahmefällen abgebrochen, Entscheidungen auf Basis der Ereignisinformationen getroffen, und alternative Ausführungspfade gewählt werden. Die Spezifikation solcher Interaktionen wird als Event Handling bezeichnet. Allerdings sind sichDas Prozessmanagement befasst sich mit der Modellierung, Ausführung, Überwachung, Analyse und Verbesserung von Geschäftsprozessen. Während seiner Ausführung kommuniziert der Prozess mit seiner Umgebung, um relevante Kontextinformationen in Form von Ereignissen zu erhalten. Der jüngste Fortschritt im Bereich Big Data und dem Internet der Dinge ermöglicht Smart Devices und Sensoren eine Vielzahl von Ereignissen zu generieren, welche gefiltert, gruppiert und kombiniert werden können, um Geschäftsprozesse zu triggern und vor anzutreiben. Der Industriestandard Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN) stellt mehrere Ereigniskonstrukte bereit, um die Interaktionsmöglichkeiten eines Prozesses mit seiner Umgebung zu erfassen. Beispielsweise können Prozesse durch Ereignisse gestartet, laufende Aktivitäten in Ausnahmefällen abgebrochen, Entscheidungen auf Basis der Ereignisinformationen getroffen, und alternative Ausführungspfade gewählt werden. Die Spezifikation solcher Interaktionen wird als Event Handling bezeichnet. Allerdings sind sich insbesondere in verteilten Systemen die Ereignisquellen des Zustands des Prozesses unbewusst. Daher werden Ereignisse unabhängig davon produziert, ob der Prozess bereit ist sie zu konsumieren. Die BPMN-Semantik sieht solche Situationen jedoch nicht vor, sodass die Möglichkeit besteht, dass das Auftreten von relevanten Ereignissen versäumt wird. Dies kann zu Verzögerungen oder gar Deadlocks in der Prozessauführung führen. Die vorliegende Dissertation untersucht die Mängel und Herausforderungen der Integration von Ereignissen und Geschäftsprozessen, insbesondere in Bezug auf das Subscription Management. Die grundlegende Integration wird durch eine Architektur erreicht, die aus einer Prozessmodellierungskomponente, einer Ausführungskomponente und einer Ereignisverarbeitungskomponente besteht. Ferner werden Points of Subscription and Unsubscription für verschiedene BPMN-Ereigniskonstrukte entlang der Zeitachse der Prozessausführung definiert. Semantische und temporale Abhängigkeiten zwischen der Subscription, dem Auftreten, dem Konsumieren und der Unsubscription eines Ereignisses werden betrachtet. In dieser Hinsicht wird ein Event Bufferdiskutiert, welcher mit Strategien zum Update des Puffers, zum Abruf der geeigneten Ereignisse für den laufenden Prozess, sowie zur Wiederverwendung von Ereignissen ausgestattet ist. Die Abbildung des Event Handling Modells in ein Petri-Netz versieht den beschriebenen Ansatz mit einer eindeutigen Semantik. Basierend auf diesem Formalismus werden zwei Anwendungen demonstriert, die die Relevanz verschiedener Konfigurationen des Event Handlings für eine korrekte Prozessausführung aufzeigen. Eine prototypische Implementierung des Ansatzes beweist dessen Umsetzbarkeit durch geringe Erweiterungen bestehender Software zur Prozessausführung und Ereignisverarbeitung.…
|Author:
|Sankalita MandalORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-441700
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44170
|Subtitle (English):
|flexible event subscription for business process enactment
|Subtitle (German):
|flexibles Ereignisabonnement für die Durchführung von Geschäftsprozessen
|Referee:
|Matthias WeidlichORCiDGND, Remco DijkmanORCiD
|Advisor:
|Mathias Weske
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2019/12/17
|Release Date:
|2020/01/27
|Tag:
|BPMN; Ereignisabonnement; Geschäftsprozessmanagement; komplexe Ereignisverarbeitung
BPMN; business process managament; complex event processing; event subscription
|Pagenumber:
|xix, 151
|Organizational units:
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|Licence (German):
