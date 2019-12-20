Portal Wissen

Language is perhaps the most universal tool of human beings. It enables us to express ourselves, to communicate and understand, to help and get help, to create and share togetherness. However, that does not completely capture the value of language. “Language belongs to the character of man,” said the English philosopher Sir Francis Bacon. If you believe the poet Johann Gottfried von Herder, a human is “only a human through language”. Ultimately, this means that we live in our world not with, but in, language. We not only describe our reality by means of language, but language is the device through which we open up the world in the first place. It is always there and shapes and influences us and the way we perceive, analyze, describe and ultimately determine everything around us. Since it is so deeply connected with human nature, it is hardly surprising that our language has always been in the center of academic research – and not only in those fields that bear the name linguistics. Philosophy and media studies, neurology and

Language is perhaps the most universal tool of human beings. It enables us to express ourselves, to communicate and understand, to help and get help, to create and share togetherness. However, that does not completely capture the value of language. “Language belongs to the character of man,” said the English philosopher Sir Francis Bacon. If you believe the poet Johann Gottfried von Herder, a human is “only a human through language”. Ultimately, this means that we live in our world not with, but in, language. We not only describe our reality by means of language, but language is the device through which we open up the world in the first place. It is always there and shapes and influences us and the way we perceive, analyze, describe and ultimately determine everything around us. Since it is so deeply connected with human nature, it is hardly surprising that our language has always been in the center of academic research – and not only in those fields that bear the name linguistics. Philosophy and media studies, neurology and psychology, computer science and semiotics – all of them are based on linguistic structures and their premises and possibilities. Since July 2017, a scientific network at the University of Potsdam has been working on exactly this interface: the Collaborative Research Center “Limits of Variability in Language” (SFB 1287), funded by the German Research Foundation (DFG). Linguists, computer scientists, psychologists, and neurologists examine where language is or is not flexible. They hope to find out more about individual languages and their connections. In this issue of Portal Wissen, we asked SFB spokeswoman Isabell Wartenburger and deputy spokesman Malte Zimmermann to talk about language, its variability and limits, and how they investigate these aspects. We also look over the shoulders of two researchers who are working on sub-projects: Germanist Heike Wiese and her team examine whether the pandemonium of the many different languages spoken at a weekly market in Berlin is creating a new language with its own rules. Linguist Doreen Georgi embarks on a typological journey around the world comparing about 30 languages to find out if they have common limits. We also want to introduce other research projects at the University of Potsdam and the people behind them. We talk to biologists about biodiversity and ecological dynamics, and the founders of the startup “visionYOU” explain how entrepreneurship can be combined with social responsibility. Other discussions center round the effective production of antibodies and the question of whether the continued use of smartphones will eventually make us speechless. But do not worry: we did not run out of words – the magazine is full of them! Enjoy your reading! The Editors

…