Earth’s surface is constantly changing. It is the synergetic overlap between the geosphere, biosphere, and climatic sphere and influences the development of our planet. It is our habitat and plays a key role in maintaining the wellbeing of humanity. Many aspects of this system as a whole, however, are not yet understood. This needs to change immediately because there is not much time left for the Earth – or for us. Photographer and filmmaker Yann Arthus- Bertrand warned in 2009, “In less than 200 years we have disturbed the balance of the Earth that has been created in over four billion years.” Potsdam and Berlin geoscientists, biologists, and climatologists have now joined forces*: They are investigating processes of the Earth's surface in order to better understand them on various spatial and time scales and to predict how our living environment will develop. In this issue of the research magazine “Portal Wissen”, we present some of the research projects as well as the researchers who drive them. We followed researchers to Ethiopia – to the “cradle of humankind” – where elaborate drilling is offering a glimpse into climate history. Analyses of the several-hundred-thousand- year old deposits provide insights not only for geological and climate researchers. Biologists were able to reconstruct how entire ecosystems developed over long periods using state-of-the-art genetic analysis. A geomicrobiologist shows us the vast insight you get when you cross disciplinary boundaries. His research is no longer taking place on and in the earth but even in outer space. The young researchers of the research training group StRatGy cut large boulders from the Argentinean Andes into the thinnest of slices in order to understand how the mountains developed. And a data analysis expert explains why it is not enough to collect and feed a lot of data into a computer; they also have to be made readable using the right analytic tools. “The world is a fine place and worth the fighting for,” wrote Ernest Hemingway. This is exactly what researchers are doing when they look for solutions to prevent humanity from irreversibly damaging the Earth. We met a researcher who is working with colleagues throughout Europe to learn more about trace elements and using plants as pollutant “vacuum cleaners”. And it was explained to us how satellite images taken from afar are revolutionizing nature conservation. The diversity of research at the University of Potsdam should not be forgotten. We followed administrative scientists on the trail of successful reforms around the world and we looked at how reading can be more successful. We asked what supplementary extracurricular lessons can offer (or not offer) and looked into the networked classroom of the future. Germanists also revealed their Brandenburg linguistic treasures to us, psychologists showed us their experiments, and a historian explained to us why the MfS – the GDR state security ministry – were active as development workers. Last but not least, we visited a chemist in the lab, were introduced to the language of climate images, and listened to a romance philologist who researches with all her senses. Enjoy your read! The Editors

