The current Issue of Portal Wissen is entitled “reich”, a German word with several meanings. Both an adjective and a noun, it can be translated as rich, wealthy, and abundant, or realm, empire, and kingdom. It is also part of words like Reichtum (wealth, fortune), Reichweite (reach, scope), lehrreich (informative, instructive) and ruhmreich (glorious, renowned*). Realms – a complex subject. While the worldly empires of mankind come and go, even if they often claim the opposite, and the eternal existence of the kingdom of heaven has not been credibly proven, another and much older realm has an almost inexhaustible wealth – the animal and plant kingdom. Speaking of wealth: Some people are rich and want to stay rich at any price. Others still want to become rich and are looking for a path to wealth – some for the fastest, some for the easiest, and some for the perfect path. There are even people who want to leave nothing to chance and use a scientific approach, for example the American author Wallace D. Wattles, who published the book The Science of Getting Rich in 1903. His essay was intended for “for the men and women whose most pressing need is for money; who wish to get rich first, and philosophize afterward.” He was so convinced of his work that he even offered a guarantee of success. Anyone who followed his manual would “undoubtedly become rich because the science that is used here is an exact science, and failure is impossible.” Wattles has been almost forgotten, but the secret of wealth – at least financial wealth – seems anything but deciphered. Some have got it, others want it. There are worlds in between – as well as envy, prejudices and ignorance. More than enough reason for us to look again at Wallace D. Wattles and his self-confidently presented alleged relationship between wealth and science, and to say: Yes! Of course, science makes us rich, but primarily rich in perception, experience and – in knowledge. Science in itself is not glorious but instructive. The great thing is: All can equally benefit from the wealth created by science at the same time. Nobody has to get rich at the expense of others, on the contrary: You can often achieve much more together with others. Everything else comes (almost) by itself. “Those who acquire knowledge are richly rewarded by God,” is the religiously informed praise of sciences by the Islamic prophet Muhammad. The current issue of the Portal Wissen, however, focuses on facts, which is admittedly not in style at the moment. We therefore invite you to a tour of the University of Potsdam and its partners. It is about studies on the rich biodiversity of porpoises and lab mice. We present a historian who studies rich church treasures and talk with an education researcher about the secret of financial wealth. German philologists explain the rich language of literary criticism in the era of Enlightenment, and we follow a geo-scientist into the mountains where he moved large boulders to find the right stones. It is also about the cities of tomorrow, which have many high-rise buildings but are still (rich in) green, abundant water from once-in-acentury flash floods, and insects as an alternative to a rich diet of tomorrow. We take you to the border area of two disciplines where law and philosophy work hand in hand, talk with two literary scholars who are studying the astounding reach of the Schlager phenomenon of traditional German-language pop music, and learn from a sustainability researcher how to work together to achieve long-term solutions for pressing global problems. We wish you a pleasant read! The Editors

