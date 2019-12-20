Portal Wissen

A point is more than meets the eye. In geometry, a point is an object with zero dimensions – it is there but takes up little space. You may assume that something so small is easily overlooked. A closer look reveals that points are everywhere and play a significant role in many areas. In physics, for example, a mass point is the highest possible idealization of a body, which is the theoretical notion that the entire mass of a body is concentrated in a point, its “center of mass”. Points are at the beginning (starting points), at intersections (pivot points), and at the end (final points). A point symbolizes great precision. There is a reason we “get to the point”. In writing, a point abbreviates, structures, and finalizes what is said. Physicians puncture, and athletes collect points on playing fields, courses, and on tables. It’s no wonder that researchers are “surrounded” by points and work with them every day: Points bring order to chaos, structure the unexplained, and name the nameless. A point is often the beginning, an entry to

A point is more than meets the eye. In geometry, a point is an object with zero dimensions – it is there but takes up little space. You may assume that something so small is easily overlooked. A closer look reveals that points are everywhere and play a significant role in many areas. In physics, for example, a mass point is the highest possible idealization of a body, which is the theoretical notion that the entire mass of a body is concentrated in a point, its “center of mass”. Points are at the beginning (starting points), at intersections (pivot points), and at the end (final points). A point symbolizes great precision. There is a reason we “get to the point”. In writing, a point abbreviates, structures, and finalizes what is said. Physicians puncture, and athletes collect points on playing fields, courses, and on tables. It’s no wonder that researchers are “surrounded” by points and work with them every day: Points bring order to chaos, structure the unexplained, and name the nameless. A point is often the beginning, an entry to worlds, findings, or problems. Points are for everyone, though. German mathematician Oskar Perron wrote, “A point is exactly what the intelligent yet innocent, uncorrupted reader imagines it to be.” We want to follow up on this quotation: The latest edition of Portal Wissen offers exciting starting points, analyzes points of view, and gets right to the point. We follow a physicist to the sun – the center point of our solar system – to ponder the origin of solar eruptions. We talked to a marketing professor about turning contentious points into successful deals during negotiation. Business information experts present leverage points that prepare both humans and machines for factories in the age of Industry 4.0. Enthusiastic entrepreneurs show us how their research became the starting point of a successful business idea – and also make the world a bit better. Geoscientists explain why the weather phenomenon El Niño causes – wet and dry – flashpoints. Just to name a few of many points … We hope our magazine scores points with you and wish you an inspiring read! The Editorial

