Portal Wissen

Signs take a variety of forms. We use or encounter them every day in various areas. They represent perceptions and ideas: A letter represents a sound, a word or picture stands for an idea, a note for a sound, a chemical formula for a substance, a boundary stone for a territorial claim, a building for an ideology, a gesture for a cue or an assessment. On the one hand, we open up the world to ourselves by using signs; we acquire it, ensconce ourselves in it, and we punctuate it to represent ourselves in it. On the other, this reference to the world and ourselves becomes visible in our sign systems. As manifestations of a certain way of interacting with nature, the environment, and fellow human beings, they provide information about the social order or ethnic distinctions of a certain society or epoch as well as about how it perceives the world and humanity. As a man-made network of meanings, sign systems can be changed and, in doing so, change how we perceive the world and humanity. Linguistically, this may, for example, be done by

Signs take a variety of forms. We use or encounter them every day in various areas. They represent perceptions and ideas: A letter represents a sound, a word or picture stands for an idea, a note for a sound, a chemical formula for a substance, a boundary stone for a territorial claim, a building for an ideology, a gesture for a cue or an assessment. On the one hand, we open up the world to ourselves by using signs; we acquire it, ensconce ourselves in it, and we punctuate it to represent ourselves in it. On the other, this reference to the world and ourselves becomes visible in our sign systems. As manifestations of a certain way of interacting with nature, the environment, and fellow human beings, they provide information about the social order or ethnic distinctions of a certain society or epoch as well as about how it perceives the world and humanity. As a man-made network of meanings, sign systems can be changed and, in doing so, change how we perceive the world and humanity. Linguistically, this may, for example, be done by using an evaluative prefix: human – inhuman, sense – nonsense, matter – anti-matter or by hierarchizing terms, as in upper class and lower class. The consequences of such labeling, therefore, may decide on the raison d'être of the signified within an aspect of reality and the nature of this existence. Since ancient times we have reflected on signs, at first mainly in philosophy. Each era has created theories of signs as a means of approaching its essence. Nowadays semiotics is especially concerned with them. While linguistics focuses on linguistic signs, semiotics deals with all types of signs and the interaction of components and processes involved in their communication. Semiotics has developed models, methods, and concepts. Semiosis and semiosphere, for example, are concepts that illuminate the processing of signs, i.e. the construction of meaning and the interaction of different sign systems. A sign is not limited to a monolithic meaning but is culturally contingent and marked by the socioeconomic conditions of the individual decoding it. Sociopolitical and sociocultural developments therefore affect the processing of signs. Dealing with signs and sign systems, their circulation, and reciprocal play with shapes and interpretive possibilities is therefore an urgent and trailblazing task in light of sociocultural communication processes in our increasingly heterogeneous society to optimize communication and promote intercultural understanding as well as to recognize, use, and bolster social trends. The articles in this magazine illustrate the many ways academia is involved in researching, interpreting, and explaining signs. Social scientists at the University of Potsdam are examining whether statistics about petitions made by GDR citizens can be interpreted retrospectively as a premonitory sign of the peaceful revolution of 1989. Colleagues at the Institute of Romance Studies are analyzing what Alexander von Humboldt’s American travel diaries signalize, and young researchers in the Research Training Group on “Wicked Problems, Contested Administrations” are examining challenges that seem to raise question marks for administrations. A project promoting sustainable consumption hopes to prove that academia can contribute to setting an example. An initiative of historians supporting Brandenburg cities in disseminating the history of the Reformation shows that the gap between academia and signs and wonder is not unbridgeable. I wish you an inspiring read! Prof. Dr. Eva Kimminich Professor of Romance Cultural Studies

…