Portal Wissen

How traits are inherited from one generation to the next, how mutations change genetic information and consequently contribute to the development of new characteristics and emergence of new species – all these are exciting biological questions. Over millions of years, genetic differentiation has brought about an incredible diversity of species. Evolution has followed many different paths. It has led to an awesome natural biodiversity – to organisms that have adapted to very different environments and are sometimes oddly shaped or behave strangely. Humanmade biodiversity is stunning, too. Just think of the 10,000 rose varieties whose beauty delights, or the myriad wheat, barley, and corn variations; plants that had all once been plain grasses feed us today. We humans create our own biodiversity unknown to nature. And it is serving us well. Thanks to genome research we are now able to read the complete genetic information of organisms within a few hours or days. It takes much longer, however, to functionally map the many genomic sequences. Researchers achieve this through various methods: Activating or deactivating genes systematically, modifying their code, and exchanging genetic information between organisms have become standard procedures worldwide. The path to knowledge is often intricate, though. Elaborate experimental approaches are often necessary to gain insight into biological processes. Methods of genomic research enable us to investigate not only what is “out there” in nature, but also to ask, “How does a living organism, like a moss, react when sent to the International Space Station (ISS)? Can we gain knowledge about the adaptation strategies of living beings in harsh environmental conditions or even for colonizing the Moon or Mars?” Can we use synthetic biology to precisely alter microorganisms, planned on a drawing board so to speak, to create new options for treating diseases or for making innovative biology-based products? The answer to both questions is a resounding Yes! (Although moving to other planets is not on our present agenda.) Human land use determines biodiversity. On the other hand, organisms influence the formation of landscapes and, sooner or later, the composition of our atmosphere. This also leads to exciting scientific questions. Researchers have to strike new paths to reach new conclusions. Paths often cross other paths. A few years ago it was still unforeseeable that ecological research would substantially benefit from fast DNA sequencing methods. Genome researchers could hardly assume that the same techniques would lead to new possibilities for examining the highly complex cellular regulation and optimizing biotechnological processes. You will find examples of the multi-faceted research in biology as well as other very interesting articles in the latest edition of Portal Wissen. I wish you an enjoyable read! Prof. Dr. Bernd Müller-Röber Professor of Molecular Biology

