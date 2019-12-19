Portal Wissen

“What then is time?”, Augustine of Hippo sighs melancholically in Book XI of “Confessions” and continues, “If no one asks me, I know; if I want to explain it to a questioner, I don’t know.” Even today, 1584 years after Augustine, time still appears mysterious. Treatises about the essence of time fill whole libraries – and this magazine. However, questions of essence are alien to modern sciences. Time is – at least in physics – unproblematic: “Time is defined so that motion looks simple”, briefly and prosaically phrased, waves goodbye to Augustine’s riddle and to the Newtonian concept of absolute time, whose mathematical flow can only be approximately recorded with earthly instruments anyway. In our everyday language and even in science we still speak of the flow of time but time has not been a natural condition for quite a while now. It is rather a conventional order parameter for change and movement. Processes are arranged by using a class of processes as a counting system in order to compare other processes and to organize them

