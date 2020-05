Wie klingt Motivation?

Background/Aim: According to Miller and Rollnick (2013), successful treatment for mental illness and substance abuse, respectively, involves change talk about client motivation. A complete conversation about motivation comprises both preparatory (desire, ability, reasons, need) and mobilizing change talk (commitment, activation, taking steps). The present study seeks to adopt a well-established English-language assessment instrument used to classify clients’ change talk. Method: Therefore, 150 German-language phrases reflecting motivation for change were presented to 430 volunteers and three experts in motivational interviewing. Results: Assignment of phrases to the distinct categories of change talk was highly reliable,κ = .83 (95 % CI, .80 ≤ κ ≤ .85), p < .001. Most phrases reflected a modest level of motivation. Test-retest reliabilities of strength ratings ranged from rtt = .21 to rtt = .70. Conclusions: Careful listening to specific phrases reflecting client motivation may enable counsellors to adopt interventions to clients’

Background/Aim: According to Miller and Rollnick (2013), successful treatment for mental illness and substance abuse, respectively, involves change talk about client motivation. A complete conversation about motivation comprises both preparatory (desire, ability, reasons, need) and mobilizing change talk (commitment, activation, taking steps). The present study seeks to adopt a well-established English-language assessment instrument used to classify clients’ change talk. Method: Therefore, 150 German-language phrases reflecting motivation for change were presented to 430 volunteers and three experts in motivational interviewing. Results: Assignment of phrases to the distinct categories of change talk was highly reliable,κ = .83 (95 % CI, .80 ≤ κ ≤ .85), p < .001. Most phrases reflected a modest level of motivation. Test-retest reliabilities of strength ratings ranged from rtt = .21 to rtt = .70. Conclusions: Careful listening to specific phrases reflecting client motivation may enable counsellors to adopt interventions to clients’ level of motivation. Future research may seek to expand the data basis of linguistic analyses by including a wider range of German-language phrases. An increased item pool may facilitate the identification of terms and phases related to subsequent behaviour change.

…