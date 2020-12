Objective: The present study evaluates the long-term effects of a preschool training stimulating phonological awareness and letter-sound correspondence in children at risk for dyslexia under conditions tending more to the kindergarten routine than in the context of an intervention study with controlled conditions. Method: The children at risk for dyslexia of the experimental group (n = 20) were trained with Hören, Lauschen, Lernen 1 und 2 (Küspert & Schneider, 2008; Plume & Schneider, 2004) by their kindergarten teachers. They were compared with an untrained control group of children at risk (n = 43) with regard to their reading and spelling achievement and the percentage of dyslexia in 1st, 2nd and 3rd grades. For statistical analyses data of children with a regular and a postponed enrolment at primary school were used. Results: The preschool intervention indicated long-term effects in the 1st and 2nd grade: The trained children at risk tended to outperform the untrained children at risk in their average reading and spelling

Objective: The present study evaluates the long-term effects of a preschool training stimulating phonological awareness and letter-sound correspondence in children at risk for dyslexia under conditions tending more to the kindergarten routine than in the context of an intervention study with controlled conditions. Method: The children at risk for dyslexia of the experimental group (n = 20) were trained with Hören, Lauschen, Lernen 1 und 2 (Küspert & Schneider, 2008; Plume & Schneider, 2004) by their kindergarten teachers. They were compared with an untrained control group of children at risk (n = 43) with regard to their reading and spelling achievement and the percentage of dyslexia in 1st, 2nd and 3rd grades. For statistical analyses data of children with a regular and a postponed enrolment at primary school were used. Results: The preschool intervention indicated long-term effects in the 1st and 2nd grade: The trained children at risk tended to outperform the untrained children at risk in their average reading and spelling competences. Furthermore the percentage of children suffering from dyslexia was significantly lower in the training group compared to the control group. Conclusion: In summary, results indicate long-term efficacy of the preschool training and point to the potential of preventing children at risk to develop severe reading and writing problems.

