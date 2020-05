Rechenprobleme von Grundschulkindern

Objective: The present study examines the 5 years course of mathematics learning disabilities (MLD) and poor mathematics achieve-ment in children from primary to secondary schools. The study investigates the persistence and the impact of mathematical difficulties on the later mathematics performance and school-related success. Method: First, 2909 second to fifth graders were examined with standardized tests in mathematical skills and intelligence. A part of these children was re-examined after 37 and after 68 months. Results: A prevalence of 1.4 % for MLD and 11.2 % for poor mathematics achievement was determined. Mathematical difficulties showed medium to high persistence. Later performance of children with poor mathematics achievement was one standard deviation below a control group without mathematical difficul-ties with average intelligence and 0.5 standard deviations below a group of children with intellectual deficits. School-related success was a composite score of the mathematics grade, the language grade

Objective: The present study examines the 5 years course of mathematics learning disabilities (MLD) and poor mathematics achieve-ment in children from primary to secondary schools. The study investigates the persistence and the impact of mathematical difficulties on the later mathematics performance and school-related success. Method: First, 2909 second to fifth graders were examined with standardized tests in mathematical skills and intelligence. A part of these children was re-examined after 37 and after 68 months. Results: A prevalence of 1.4 % for MLD and 11.2 % for poor mathematics achievement was determined. Mathematical difficulties showed medium to high persistence. Later performance of children with poor mathematics achievement was one standard deviation below a control group without mathematical difficul-ties with average intelligence and 0.5 standard deviations below a group of children with intellectual deficits. School-related success was a composite score of the mathematics grade, the language grade and school type. Children with poor mathematics achievement showed similar school-related success to children with intellectual deficits. Furthermore, they scored significant lower than children without mathematical difficulties and average intelligence. Older children with mathematical difficulties (4th to 5th grade) showed a poorer prognosis than children attending grade 2 or 3. Conclusion: Poor mathematics achievement is a considerable developmental risk. Large longitudinal studies into adult-hood with strict MLD definition are needed to evaluate predictors of successful developmental courses.

