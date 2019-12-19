Synthesis and self-assembly of protein-polymer conjugates for the preparation of biocatalytically active membranes
Synthese und Selbstassemblierung von Protein/Polymer-Konjugaten für die Herstellung einer biokatalytisch aktiven Membran
2-Deoxy-D-ribose-5-phosphate aldolase (DERA) is a biocatalyst that is capable of converting acetaldehyde and a second aldehyde as acceptor into enantiomerically pure mono- and diyhydroxyaldehydes, which are important structural motifs in a number of pharmaceutically active compounds. Conjugation and immobilization renders the enzyme applicable for utilization in a continuously run biocatalytic process which avoids the common problem of product inhibition. Within this thesis, conjugates of DERA and poly(N-isopropylacrylamide) (PNIPAm) for immobilization via a self-assembly approach were synthesized and isolated, as well as conjugates with poly(N,N-dimethylacrylamide) (PDMAA) for a simplified and scalable spray-coating approach. For the DERA/PNIPAm-conjugates different synthesis routes were tested, including grafting-fromThis thesis covers the synthesis of conjugates of 2-Deoxy-D-ribose-5-phosphate aldolase (DERA) with suitable polymers and the subsequent immobilization of these conjugates in thin films via two different approaches.
2-Deoxy-D-ribose-5-phosphate aldolase (DERA) is a biocatalyst that is capable of converting acetaldehyde and a second aldehyde as acceptor into enantiomerically pure mono- and diyhydroxyaldehydes, which are important structural motifs in a number of pharmaceutically active compounds. Conjugation and immobilization renders the enzyme applicable for utilization in a continuously run biocatalytic process which avoids the common problem of product inhibition. Within this thesis, conjugates of DERA and poly(N-isopropylacrylamide) (PNIPAm) for immobilization via a self-assembly approach were synthesized and isolated, as well as conjugates with poly(N,N-dimethylacrylamide) (PDMAA) for a simplified and scalable spray-coating approach. For the DERA/PNIPAm-conjugates different synthesis routes were tested, including grafting-from and grafting-to, both being common methods for the conjugation. Furthermore, both lysines and cysteines were addressed for the conjugation in order to find optimum conjugation conditions. It turned out that conjugation via lysine causes severe activity loss as one lysine plays a key role in the catalyzing mechanism. The conjugation via the cysteines by a grafting-to approach using pyridyl disulfide (PDS) end-group functionalized polymers led to high conjugation efficiencies in the presence of polymer solubilizing NaSCN. The resulting conjugates maintained enzymatic activity and also gained high acetaldehyde tolerance which is necessary for their use later on in an industrial relevant process after their immobilization.
The resulting DERA/PNIPAm conjugates exhibited enhanced interfacial activity at the air/water interface compared to the single components, which is an important pre-requisite for the immobilization via the self-assembly approach. Conjugates with longer polymer chains formed homogeneous films on silicon wafers and glass slides while the ones with short chains could only form isolated aggregates. On top of that, long chain conjugates showed better activity maintenance upon the immobilization.
The crosslinking of conjugates, as well as their fixation on the support materials, are important for the mechanical stability of the films obtained from the self-assembly process. Therefore, in a second step, we introduced the UV-crosslinkable monomer DMMIBA to the PNIPAm polymers to be used for conjugation. The introduction of DMMIBA reduced the lower critical solution temperature (LCST) of the polymer and thus the water solubility at ambient conditions, resulting in lower conjugation efficiencies and in turn slightly poorer acetaldehyde tolerance of the resulting conjugates. Unlike the DERA/PNIPAm, the conjugates from the copolymer P(NIPAM-co-DMMIBA) formed continuous, homogenous films only after the crosslinking step via UV-treatment. For a firm binding of the crosslinked films, a functionalization protocol for the model support material cyclic olefin copolymer (COC) and the final target support, PAN based membranes, was developed that introduces analogue UV-reactive groups to the support surface. The conjugates immobilized on the modified COC films maintained enzymatic activity and showed good mechanical stability after several cycles of activity assessment. Conjugates with longer polymer chains, however, showed a higher degree of crosslinking after the UV-treatment leading to a pronounced loss of activity. A porous PAN membrane onto which the conjugates were immobilized as well, was finally transferred to a dead end filtration membrane module to catalyze the aldol reaction of the industrially relevant mixture of acetaldehyde and hexanal in a continuous mode. Mono aldol product was detectable, but yields were comparably low and the operational stability needs to be further improved
Another approach towards immobilization of DERA conjugates that was followed, was to generate the conjugates in situ by simply mixing enzyme and polymer and spray coat the mixture onto the membrane support. Compared to the previous approach, the focus was more put on simplicity and a possible scalability of the immobilization. Conjugates were thus only generated in-situ and not further isolated and characterized. For the conjugation, PDMAA equipped with N-2-thiolactone acrylamide (TlaAm) side chains was used, an amine-reactive comonomer that can react with the lysine residues of DERA, as well as with amino groups introduced to a desired support surface. Furthermore disulfide formation after hydrolysis of the Tla groups causes a crosslinking effect. The synthesized copolymer poly(N,N-Dimethylacrylamide-co-N-2-thiolactone acrylamide) (P(DMAA-co-TlaAm)) thus serves a multiple purpose including protein binding, crosslinking and binding to support materials. The mixture of DERA and polymer could be immobilized on the PAN support by spray-coating under partial maintenance of enzymatic activity. To improve the acetaldehyde tolerance, the polymer in used was further equipped with cysteine reactive PDS end-groups that had been used for the conjugation as described in the first part of the thesis. The generated conjugates indeed showed good acetaldehyde tolerance and were thus used to be coated onto PAN membrane supports. Post treatment with a basic aqueous solution of H2O2 was supposed to further crosslink the spray-coated film hydrolysis and oxidation of the thiolactone groups. However, a washing off of the material was observed. Optimization is thus still necessary.…
In der vorliegenden Arbeit wurden einerseits Konjugate aus DERA und Poly(N-isopropylacrylamid) (PNIPAm) für die Immobilisierung mittels eines Selbstassemblierungsverfahrens synthetisiert und isoliert, sowie andererseits entsprechende Konjugate mit Poly(N,N-dimethylacrylamid) (PDMAA) für ein vereinfachtes und skalierbares ImmobilisierungsverfahrenDie vorliegende Arbeit beschreibt die Synthese von Konjugaten aus 2-Deoxy-D-ribose-5-phosphat aldolase (DERA) und geeigneten Polymeren sowie deren nachfolgende Immobilisierung in dünnen Filmen mittels zwei verschiedener Herangehensweisen.
DERA ist ein Biokatalysator, der in der Lage ist, Acetaldehyd mit einem weiteren Aldehyd zu enantiomerenreinen Mono- und Dihydroxyaldehyden zu verknüpfen. Diese Verbindungen sind wichtige Strukturmotive für eine Reihe von pharmazeutisch aktiven Verbindungen. Konjugation und Immobilisierung machen das Enzym nutzbar für den Einsatz in einem kontinuierlich betriebenen, biokatalytischen Prozess, welcher das bekannte Problem der Produktinhibierung umgeht.
In der vorliegenden Arbeit wurden einerseits Konjugate aus DERA und Poly(N-isopropylacrylamid) (PNIPAm) für die Immobilisierung mittels eines Selbstassemblierungsverfahrens synthetisiert und isoliert, sowie andererseits entsprechende Konjugate mit Poly(N,N-dimethylacrylamid) (PDMAA) für ein vereinfachtes und skalierbares Immobilisierungsverfahren mittels Sprühauftrag hergestellt. Für die DERA/PNIPAm-Konjugate wurden verschiedene Syntheserouten getestet, einschließlich grafting-from und grafting-to. Beide Methoden werden standardmäßig für entsprechende Konjugationen eingesetzt. Weiterhin wurden sowohl die Lysine als auch die Cysteine des Enzyms für die Konjugation herangezogen, um optimale Konjugationsbedingungen zu finden. Konjugation über die Lysine verursachte deutliche Aktivitätsverluste, da ein Lysin auch die Schlüsselrolle im katalytischen Mechanismus des Enzyms spielt. Die Konjugation über die Cysteine sowie einen grafting-to-Ansatz unter Nutzung eines entsprechenden Polymers mit cysteinreaktiver Pyridyldisulfid-Endgruppe (PDS) führte zu einer hohen Konjugationseffizienz, sofern polymersolubilisierendes NaSCN eingesetzt wurde. Die resultierenden Konjugate behielten ihre enzymatische Aktivität bei deutlich gesteigerter Toleranz gegenüber Acetaldehyd. Beide Aspekte sind wichtig für den Einsatz des Enzyms in einem industriell relevanten Prozess nach dem Immobilisierungsschritt. Die DERA/PNIPAm-Konjugate zeigten eine erhöhte Oberflächenaktivität im Vergleich zu den Einzelkomponenten, was eine wichtige Voraussetzung für die Immobilisierung über eine Selbstassemblierung darstellt. Konjugate mit relativ langen Polymerketten bildeten nach dem Selbstassemblierungsschritt homogene Filme auf Silizium-Wafern und Glass-Objektträgern während Konjugate mit kurzen Ketten nur isolierte Aggregate bildeten. Darüber hinaus zeigten die Konjugate mit längeren Ketten einen besseren Erhalt der Enzymaktivität im Zuge der Immobilisierung.
Die nachträgliche Vernetzung der Konjugate, sowie ihre feste Anbindung an die Trägermaterialien sind wichtige Voraussetzungen für die mechanische Stabilität des aus dem Selbstassemblierungsschritt erhaltenen Films. Aus diesem Grund wurde in einem zweiten Schritt das UV-vernetzbare Monomer DMMIBA in das für die Konjugation vorgesehene, PNIPAm-basierte Polymer eingeführt. Die Einbindung von DMMIBA setzte die untere kritische Lösungstemperatur (LCST) und damit die Löslichkeit des Polymers in Wasser bei Raumtemperatur herab. Dies führte zu niedrigeren Konjugationseffizienzen und damit zu einer etwas schlechteren Acetaldehydtoleranz der resultierenden Konjugate. Anders als im Fall von DERA/PNIPAm, bildeten die mit P(NIPAM-co-DMMIBA) synthetisierten Konjugate einen homogenen Film nur nach Vernetzung mittels UV-Behandlung aus. Für eine feste Anbindung des vernetzten Films wurde ein Funktionalisierungsprotokoll für das Modell-Trägermaterial aus cycloolefinischem Copolymer (COC) und das letztliche Zielmaterial, PAN-basierte Membranen, entwickelt, welches analoge UV-reaktive Gruppen auf der Trägeroberfläche erzeugt. Die auf COC immobilisierten Konjugate bewahrten ihre Enzymaktivität und zeigten eine gute mechanische Stabilität nach mehreren Aktivitäts-Messzyklen. Der Einsatz von Konjugaten mit längeren Polymerketten führte jedoch zu Filmen mit zu hohem Vernetzungsgrad was einen deutlichen Aktivitätsverlust bedingte. Eine poröse, PAN-basierte Membran, auf welcher die Konjugate ebenso immobilisiert wurden, wurde schlussendlich in ein Dead-End-Filtrationsmodul überführt, um die Aldolreaktion eines industriell relevanten Gemisches aus Acetaldehyd und Hexanal in einem kontinuierlich betriebenen Verfahren durchzuführen. Es konnte Monoaldolprodukt detektiert werden, jedoch waren die Ausbeuten vergleichsweise niedrig, während sich die operative Stabilität als verbesserungswürdig erwies.
Ein weiterer Immobilisierungsansatz für DERA-Konjugate, beinhaltete die in-situ-Generierung der Konjugate durch einfaches Vermischen von Enzym und Polymer gefolgt von unmittelbaren Auftrag des Materials auf ein Membranträgermaterial mittels Sprühen. Im Vergleich zum ersten Ansatz lag der Fokus hier mehr auf der Einfachheit und prinzipiellen Skalierbarkeit der Immobilisierung. Daher wurden die Konjugate hier nur in-situ erzeugt und nicht weiter isoliert sowie charakterisiert. Für die Konjugation wurde PDMAA herangezogen, welches mit Thiolactongruppen entlang der Seitenkette ausgerüstet ist. Die Thiolactongruppen sind reaktiv gegenüber Aminen und können daher sowohl mit den Lysineinheiten der DERA reagieren als auch mit Aminogruppen, die im Vorfeld auf dem Trägermaterial erzeugt wurden. Darüber hinaus können durch Hydrolyse der Thiolactoneinheiten sowie anschließender Ausbildung von Disulfidbrücken Vernetzungspunkte erzeugt werden. Das hergestellte Copolymer poly(N,N-Dimethylacrylamide-co-N-2-thiolactone acrylamide) (P(DMAA-co-TlaAm) übernimmt daher mehrere Aufgaben einschließlich Proteinbindung, Vernetzung und Anbindung an das Trägermaterial. Mischungen aus DERA und Polymer konnten durch Sprühauftrag auf funktionalisierten PAN-Trägermaterialien unter teilweisem Erhalt der Enzymaktivität immobilisiert werden. Um auch hier die Acetaldehydtoleranz zu verbessern, wurde das Polymer in einem zweiten Schritt wieder mit PDS-Endgruppen ausgerüstet, die schon zuvor im ersten Teil der Arbeit für die Konjugatsynthese mittels grafting-to herangezogen wurden. Die hergestellten Konjugate zeigten eine gute Acetaldehydtoleranz und wurden daher verwendet, um PAN-Membranen zu beschichten. Eine Nachbehandlung mittels einer basischen Wasserstoffperoxidlösung sollte den aufgesprühten Film vernetzen. Im Ergebnis wurde jedoch ein großer Teil des aufgebrachten Materials im Zuge dieses Schritts heruntergewaschen. Eine weitere Optimierung dieses Schritts ist daher noch notwendig.…