Henne oder Ei

Objective: The present study examines the development and reciprocal relation between specific (basic quantity-number competen-cies [QNC]) and general mathematical precursor skills (working memory [WM] and intelligence), and their predictive value for mathematics achievement in the first grade. Methods: 1897 children in kindergarten participated in the present study. These children were retested 9 month later and during the first year of primary school. Cross-lagged panel analysis was used to investigate the longitudinal reciprocal relations be-tween the specific and general mathematical precursor skills in kindergarten. Results: During the last year of kindergarten children showed improvements in all applied measures. Reciprocal relations between the three mathematical precursor skills were found. Basic QNC proved to be a good predictor of WM and intelligence. Results also emphasized basic QNC as the best predictor of mathematics achievement in first grade. As hypothesized, general mathematical precursors at t1 showed indirect effects via QNC on mathematics school achievement. Intelligence and WM at t2 contributed directly to mathematics school achievement. Conclusions: Results reveal that WM and intelligence predict growth in QNC, and furthermore are predicted by QNC themselves. The data emphasize the potential of QNC in training programs, as they might improve intel-lectual and WM performance, which have a positive impact on mathematics school achievement.

