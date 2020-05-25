Schließen

Cross-informant disagreement on behavioral symptoms in adolescent attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and its impact on treatment effects

  • In assessing adolescent behavior difficulties, parents, teachers, and the adolescents themselves are key informants. However, substantial disagreement has been found between informants. Specifically, children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) tend to overestimate their competencies, also known as “positive (illusionary) bias.” This study compared parent, teacher, and adolescent ratings of ADHD and other behavioral symptoms in a sample of 114 adolescents with ADHD. Further, the effect of cross-informant disagreement (CID) on treatment outcomes was investigated in a subsample of 54 adolescents who had undergone a training and coaching intervention. Overall, there was moderate agreement among informants. Parent and adolescent ratings were more strongly correlated with each other than with teacher ratings. The strongest discrepancy was found between teacher and adolescent ratings on prosocial behavior. This discrepancy explained 12% of the variance in parent-rated ADHD symptom severity after the intervention. TheIn assessing adolescent behavior difficulties, parents, teachers, and the adolescents themselves are key informants. However, substantial disagreement has been found between informants. Specifically, children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) tend to overestimate their competencies, also known as “positive (illusionary) bias.” This study compared parent, teacher, and adolescent ratings of ADHD and other behavioral symptoms in a sample of 114 adolescents with ADHD. Further, the effect of cross-informant disagreement (CID) on treatment outcomes was investigated in a subsample of 54 adolescents who had undergone a training and coaching intervention. Overall, there was moderate agreement among informants. Parent and adolescent ratings were more strongly correlated with each other than with teacher ratings. The strongest discrepancy was found between teacher and adolescent ratings on prosocial behavior. This discrepancy explained 12% of the variance in parent-rated ADHD symptom severity after the intervention. The treatment was less effective in participants with high teacher-adolescent disagreement on prosocial behavior (d = 0.41) than with low disagreement (d = 0.98). These findings suggest that professionals working with adolescents with ADHD should consider multiple sources of information before initiating treatment and pay attention to cross-informant disagreements because these may indicate a risk of diminished treatment effects.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • phr631.pdfeng
    (1647KB)

    SHA-1: 2a4ff2c540866e2a4799e0d407f04fd16a92ef29

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Timo Hennig, Satyam Antonio SchrammORCiD, Friedrich Linderkamp
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-441329
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44132
ISSN:2151-2426
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (631)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/05/25
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/05/25
Tag:ADHD; informant discrepancies; inter-rater reliability; positive illusionary bias; response to treatment
Issue:631
Pagenumber:10
First Page:79
Last Page:86
Source:European Journal of Psychological Assessment 34 (2018) 79-86 DOI: 10.1027/1015-5759/a000446
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Hogrefe
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo