Cellulose derived polymers

Plastics, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyethylene terephthalate are part of our everyday lives in the form of packaging, household goods, electrical insulation, etc. These polymers are non-degradable and create many environmental problems and public health concerns. Additionally, these polymers are produced from finite fossils resources. With the continuous utilization of these limited resources, it is important to look towards renewable sources along with biodegradation of the produced polymers, ideally. Although many bio-based polymers are known, such as polylactic acid, polybutylene succinate adipate or polybutylene succinate, none have yet shown the promise of replacing conventional polymers like polyethylene, polypropylene and polyethylene terephthalate. Cellulose is one of the most abundant renewable resources produced in nature. It can be transformed into various small molecules, such as sugars, furans, and levoglucosenone. The aim of this research is to use the cellulose derived molecules for the synthesis of

Plastics, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyethylene terephthalate are part of our everyday lives in the form of packaging, household goods, electrical insulation, etc. These polymers are non-degradable and create many environmental problems and public health concerns. Additionally, these polymers are produced from finite fossils resources. With the continuous utilization of these limited resources, it is important to look towards renewable sources along with biodegradation of the produced polymers, ideally. Although many bio-based polymers are known, such as polylactic acid, polybutylene succinate adipate or polybutylene succinate, none have yet shown the promise of replacing conventional polymers like polyethylene, polypropylene and polyethylene terephthalate. Cellulose is one of the most abundant renewable resources produced in nature. It can be transformed into various small molecules, such as sugars, furans, and levoglucosenone. The aim of this research is to use the cellulose derived molecules for the synthesis of polymers. Acid-treated cellulose was subjected to thermal pyrolysis to obtain levoglucosenone, which was reduced to levoglucosenol. Levoglucosenol was polymerized, for the first time, by ring-opening metathesis polymerization (ROMP) yielding high molar mass polymers of up to ~150 kg/mol. The poly(levoglucosenol) is thermally stable up to ~220 ℃, amorphous, and is exhibiting a relatively high glass transition temperature of ~100 ℃. The poly(levoglucosenol) can be converted to a transparent film, resembling common plastic, and was found to degrade in a moist acidic environment. This means that poly(levoglucosenol) may find its use as an alternative to conventional plastic, for instance, polystyrene. Levoglucosenol was also converted into levoglucosenyl methyl ether, which was polymerized by cationic ring-opening metathesis polymerization (CROP). Polymers were obtained with molar masses up to ~36 kg/mol. These polymers are thermally stable up to ~220 ℃ and are semi-crystalline thermoplastics, having a glass transition temperature of ~35 ℃ and melting transition of 70-100 ℃. Additionally, the polymers underwent cross-linking, hydrogenation and thiol-ene click chemistry.

…