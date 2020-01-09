Cellulose derived polymers
Polymere aus Cellulose
- Plastics, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyethylene terephthalate are part of our everyday lives in the form of packaging, household goods, electrical insulation, etc. These polymers are non-degradable and create many environmental problems and public health concerns. Additionally, these polymers are produced from finite fossils resources. With the continuous utilization of these limited resources, it is important to look towards renewable sources along with biodegradation of the produced polymers, ideally. Although many bio-based polymers are known, such as polylactic acid, polybutylene succinate adipate or polybutylene succinate, none have yet shown the promise of replacing conventional polymers like polyethylene, polypropylene and polyethylene terephthalate. Cellulose is one of the most abundant renewable resources produced in nature. It can be transformed into various small molecules, such as sugars, furans, and levoglucosenone. The aim of this research is to use the cellulose derived molecules for the synthesis ofPlastics, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyethylene terephthalate are part of our everyday lives in the form of packaging, household goods, electrical insulation, etc. These polymers are non-degradable and create many environmental problems and public health concerns. Additionally, these polymers are produced from finite fossils resources. With the continuous utilization of these limited resources, it is important to look towards renewable sources along with biodegradation of the produced polymers, ideally. Although many bio-based polymers are known, such as polylactic acid, polybutylene succinate adipate or polybutylene succinate, none have yet shown the promise of replacing conventional polymers like polyethylene, polypropylene and polyethylene terephthalate. Cellulose is one of the most abundant renewable resources produced in nature. It can be transformed into various small molecules, such as sugars, furans, and levoglucosenone. The aim of this research is to use the cellulose derived molecules for the synthesis of polymers. Acid-treated cellulose was subjected to thermal pyrolysis to obtain levoglucosenone, which was reduced to levoglucosenol. Levoglucosenol was polymerized, for the first time, by ring-opening metathesis polymerization (ROMP) yielding high molar mass polymers of up to ~150 kg/mol. The poly(levoglucosenol) is thermally stable up to ~220 ℃, amorphous, and is exhibiting a relatively high glass transition temperature of ~100 ℃. The poly(levoglucosenol) can be converted to a transparent film, resembling common plastic, and was found to degrade in a moist acidic environment. This means that poly(levoglucosenol) may find its use as an alternative to conventional plastic, for instance, polystyrene. Levoglucosenol was also converted into levoglucosenyl methyl ether, which was polymerized by cationic ring-opening metathesis polymerization (CROP). Polymers were obtained with molar masses up to ~36 kg/mol. These polymers are thermally stable up to ~220 ℃ and are semi-crystalline thermoplastics, having a glass transition temperature of ~35 ℃ and melting transition of 70-100 ℃. Additionally, the polymers underwent cross-linking, hydrogenation and thiol-ene click chemistry.…
- Kunststoffe wie Polyethylen, Polypropylen und Polyethylenterephthalat sind ein großer Bestandteil unseres Alltags und finden Verwendung unter anderem als Verpackungsmaterialien, Haushaltswaren und Elektroisolierungen. Diese Polymere werden aus fossilen Ressourcen hergestellt, sind nicht abbaubar und verursachen nicht nur viele Umweltprobleme sondern können auch zu Gesundheitsschäden führen. Aufgrund dessen muss die Verwendung von erneuerbaren Ressourcen geachtet werden, wobei die hergestellten Polymere im Idealfall komplett biologisch abbaubar sind. Obwohl viele biobasierte Polymere, wie Polymilchsäure, Polybutylensuccinatadipat oder Polybutylensuccinat, bekannt sind, hat noch keines das Potential gezeigt, herkömmliche Polymere zu ersetzen. Cellulose ist einer der am häufigsten in der Natur produzierten nachwachsenden Rohstoffe und kann in verschiedene kleine organische Moleküle wie Zucker (Saccharide), Furan und auch Levoglucosenon umgewandelt werden. Ziel dieser Arbeit ist die Verwendung von Levoglucosenon als Monomer für dieKunststoffe wie Polyethylen, Polypropylen und Polyethylenterephthalat sind ein großer Bestandteil unseres Alltags und finden Verwendung unter anderem als Verpackungsmaterialien, Haushaltswaren und Elektroisolierungen. Diese Polymere werden aus fossilen Ressourcen hergestellt, sind nicht abbaubar und verursachen nicht nur viele Umweltprobleme sondern können auch zu Gesundheitsschäden führen. Aufgrund dessen muss die Verwendung von erneuerbaren Ressourcen geachtet werden, wobei die hergestellten Polymere im Idealfall komplett biologisch abbaubar sind. Obwohl viele biobasierte Polymere, wie Polymilchsäure, Polybutylensuccinatadipat oder Polybutylensuccinat, bekannt sind, hat noch keines das Potential gezeigt, herkömmliche Polymere zu ersetzen. Cellulose ist einer der am häufigsten in der Natur produzierten nachwachsenden Rohstoffe und kann in verschiedene kleine organische Moleküle wie Zucker (Saccharide), Furan und auch Levoglucosenon umgewandelt werden. Ziel dieser Arbeit ist die Verwendung von Levoglucosenon als Monomer für die Synthese von Polymeren. Säurebehandelte Cellulose wurde einer thermischen Pyrolyse unterzogen, um Levoglucosenon zu erhalten, das dann weiter zu Levoglucosenol reduziert wurde. Das Levoglucosenol wurde zum ersten Mal erfolgreich über eine Ringöffnungsmetathese-Polymerisation (ROMP) polymerisiert. Die Molmassen der hergestellten Polymere erreichten Werte von bis zu ~150 kg/mol. Die thermische Analyse von Poly(levoglucosenol) zeigt, dass es bis zu einer Temperatur von ~220 ℃ stabil ist, eine Glasübergangstemperatur bei ~100 ℃ hat und ein amorphes Polymer ist. Weiterhin kann das Poly(levoglucosenol) in feuchter saurer Umgebung in kurzer Zeit abgebaut werden. Aufgrund dieser Eigenschaften kann Poly(levoglucosenol) als Alternative zu konventionellem Kunststoff, wie z.B. Polystyrol, eingesetzt werden kann. Levoglucosenol wurde weiter in Levoglucosenylmethylether umgewandelt. Levoglucosenylmethylether kann mit kationischer Ringöffnungs-Polymerisation (CROP) polymerisiert werden. Es wurden Polymere mit Molmassen von bis zu ~36 kg/mol hergestellt. Die Polymere weisen eine thermische Stabilität bis zu einer Temperatur von ~220 °C auf. Es handelt sich bei den hergestellten Poly(levoglucosenylmethylethern) um teilkristalline Thermoplaste, deren Glasüberganstemperatur bei ~35 °C und der Schmelzbereich bei 70-100 °C liegt. Die Doppelbindungen des Levoglucosenylmethylethers wurden genutzt um das Polymer zu vernetzen und zu funktionalisieren.…
|Author:
|Tapas DebsharmaORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-441312
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44131
|Subtitle (English):
|synthesis of functional and degradable polymers from cellulose
|Referee:
|Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND, Bernd SchmidtORCiDGND, Andreas KilbingerORCiDGND
|Advisor:
|Helmut Schlaad, Bernd Schmidt
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2019/12/02
|Release Date:
|2020/01/09
|Tag:
|Biomasseverwertung; Levoglucosenol; abbaubares Polymer; nachhaltige Chemie; ringöffnende Polymerisation
biomass valorization; degradable polymer; levoglucosenol; ring-opening polymerization; sustainable chemistry
|Pagenumber:
|x, 103
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International