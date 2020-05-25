Schließen

A framework for lateral membrane trafficking and polar tethering of the PEN3 ATP-Binding cassette transporter

  The outermost cell layer of plants, the epidermis, and its outer (lateral) membrane domain facing the environment are continuously challenged by biotic and abiotic stresses. Therefore, the epidermis and the outer membrane domain provide important selective and protective barriers. However, only a small number of specifically outer membrane-localized proteins are known. Similarly, molecular mechanisms underlying the trafficking and the polar placement of outer membrane domain proteins require further exploration. Here, we demonstrate that ACTIN7 (ACT7) mediates trafficking of the PENETRATION3 (PEN3) outer membrane protein from the trans-Golgi network (TGN) to the plasma membrane in the root epidermis of Arabidopsis (Arabidopsis thaliana) and that actin function contributes to PEN3 endocytic recycling. In contrast to such generic ACT7-dependent trafficking from the TGN, the EXOCYST84b (EXO84b) tethering factor mediates PEN3 outer-membrane polarity. Moreover, precise EXO84b placement at the outer membrane domain itself requires ACT7 function. Hence, our results uncover spatially and mechanistically distinct requirements for ACT7 function during outer lateral membrane cargo trafficking and polarity establishment. They further identify an exocyst tethering complex mediator of outer lateral membrane cargo polarity.

Author:Hailiang Mao, Moritaka Nakamura, Corrado ViottiORCiD, Markus GrebeORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-441302
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44130
ISSN:1532-2548
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (909)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/05/25
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/05/25
Tag:Arabidopsis-thaliana; GNOM ARF-GEF; auxin transport; cell polarity; exocyst complex; fluorescent protein; planar polarity; plasma-membrane; precursor indole-3-butyric acid; soil interface
Issue:909
Pagenumber:18
First Page:2245
Last Page:2260
Source:Plant Physiology 172(2016) 4, 2245–2260 DOI:10.1104/pp.16.01252
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

