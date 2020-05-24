Schließen

Runge-Kutta type regularization method for inversion of spheroidal particle distribution from limited optical data

  • The Runge-Kutta type regularization method was recently proposed as a potent tool for the iterative solution of nonlinear ill-posed problems. In this paper we analyze the applicability of this regularization method for solving inverse problems arising in atmospheric remote sensing, particularly for the retrieval of spheroidal particle distribution. Our numerical simulations reveal that the Runge-Kutta type regularization method is able to retrieve two-dimensional particle distributions using optical backscatter and extinction coefficient profiles, as well as depolarization information.

Author:Christine BöckmannORCiD, Lukas Osterloh
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-441200
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44120
ISSN:1741-5985
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (907)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/05/24
Year of Completion:2014
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/05/24
Tag:47A52; 65R20; 65R32; 78A46; aerosol size distribution; integral equation; inverse ill-posed problem; inverse scattering; iterative regularization; laser remote sensing
Issue:907
Pagenumber:19
First Page:150
Last Page:165
Source:Inverse Problems in Science and Engineering 22 (2014) 1, 150-165 DOI:10.1080/17415977.2013.830615
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

