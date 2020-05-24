Runge-Kutta type regularization method for inversion of spheroidal particle distribution from limited optical data
- The Runge-Kutta type regularization method was recently proposed as a potent tool for the iterative solution of nonlinear ill-posed problems. In this paper we analyze the applicability of this regularization method for solving inverse problems arising in atmospheric remote sensing, particularly for the retrieval of spheroidal particle distribution. Our numerical simulations reveal that the Runge-Kutta type regularization method is able to retrieve two-dimensional particle distributions using optical backscatter and extinction coefficient profiles, as well as depolarization information.
|Christine BöckmannORCiD, Lukas Osterloh
|Inverse Problems in Science and Engineering 22 (2014) 1, 150-165 DOI:10.1080/17415977.2013.830615
