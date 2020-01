Relevance of biomarkers for the diagnosis of the frailty syndrome

Frailty and sarcopenia share some underlying characteristics like loss of muscle mass, low muscle strength, and low physical performance. Imaging parameters and functional examinations mainly assess frailty and sarcopenia criteria; however, these measures can have limitations in clinical settings. Therefore, finding suitable biomarkers that reflect a catabolic muscle state e.g. an elevated muscle protein turnover as suggested in frailty, are becoming more relevant concerning frailty diagnosis and risk assessment. 3-Methylhistidine (3-MH) and its ratios 3-MH-to-creatinine (3-MH/Crea) and 3 MH-to-estimated glomerular filtration rate (3-MH/eGFR) are under discussion as possible biomarkers for muscle protein turnover and might support the diagnosis of frailty. However, there is some skepticism about the reliability of 3-MH measures since confounders such as meat and fish intake might influence 3-MH plasma concentrations. Therefore, the influence of dietary habits and an intervention with white meat on plasma 3-MH was determined in young

Frailty and sarcopenia share some underlying characteristics like loss of muscle mass, low muscle strength, and low physical performance. Imaging parameters and functional examinations mainly assess frailty and sarcopenia criteria; however, these measures can have limitations in clinical settings. Therefore, finding suitable biomarkers that reflect a catabolic muscle state e.g. an elevated muscle protein turnover as suggested in frailty, are becoming more relevant concerning frailty diagnosis and risk assessment. 3-Methylhistidine (3-MH) and its ratios 3-MH-to-creatinine (3-MH/Crea) and 3 MH-to-estimated glomerular filtration rate (3-MH/eGFR) are under discussion as possible biomarkers for muscle protein turnover and might support the diagnosis of frailty. However, there is some skepticism about the reliability of 3-MH measures since confounders such as meat and fish intake might influence 3-MH plasma concentrations. Therefore, the influence of dietary habits and an intervention with white meat on plasma 3-MH was determined in young and healthy individuals. In another study, the cross-sectional associations of plasma 3-MH, 3-MH/Crea and 3-MH/eGFR with the frailty status (robust, pre-frail and frail) were investigated. Oxidative stress (OS) is a possible contributor to frailty development, and high OS levels as well as low micronutrient levels are associated with the frailty syndrome. However, data on simultaneous measures of OS biomarkers together with micronutrients are lacking in studies including frail, pre-frail and robust individuals. Therefore, cross-sectional associations of protein carbonyls (PrCarb), 3-nitrotyrosine (3-NT) and several micronutrients with the frailty status were determined. A validated UPLC-MS/MS (ultra-performance liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry) method for the simultaneous quantification of 3-MH and 1-MH (1 methylhistidine, as marker for meat and fish consumption) was presented and used for further analyses. Omnivores showed higher plasma 3-MH and 1-MH concentrations than vegetarians and a white meat intervention resulted in an increase in plasma 3-MH, 3 MH/Crea, 1-MH and 1-MH/Crea in omnivores. Elevated 3-MH and 3-MH/Crea levels declined significantly within 24 hours after this white meat intervention. Thus, 3-MH and 3-MH/Crea might be used as biomarker for muscle protein turnover when subjects did not consume meat 24 hours prior to blood samplings. Plasma 3-MH, 3-MH/Crea and 3-MH/eGFR were higher in frail individuals than in robust individuals. Additionally, these biomarkers were positively associated with frailty in linear regression models, and higher odds to be frail were found for every increase in 3 MH and 3-MH/eGFR quintile in multivariable logistic regression models adjusted for several confounders. This was the first study using 3-MH/eGFR and it is concluded that plasma 3-MH, 3-MH/Crea and 3-MH/eGFR might be used to identify frail individuals or individuals at higher risk to be frail, and that there might be threshold concentrations or ratios to support these diagnoses. Higher vitamin D3, lutein/zeaxanthin, γ-tocopherol, α-carotene, β-carotene, lycopene and β-cryptoxanthin concentrations and additionally lower PrCarb concentrations were found in robust compared to frail individuals in multivariate linear models. Frail subjects had higher odds to be in the lowest than in the highest tertile for vitamin D3 α-tocopherol, α-carotene, β-carotene, lycopene, lutein/zeaxanthin, and β cryptoxanthin, and had higher odds to be in the highest than in the lowest tertile for PrCarb than robust individuals in multivariate logistic regression models. Thus, a low micronutrient together with a high PrCarb status is associated with pre-frailty and frailty.

