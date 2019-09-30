Anti-Inflammatory Diets and Fatigue
- Accumulating data indicates a link between a pro-inflammatory status and occurrence of chronic disease-related fatigue. The questions are whether the observed inflammatory profile can be (a) improved by anti-inflammatory diets, and (b) if this improvement can in turn be translated into a significant fatigue reduction. The aim of this narrative review was to investigate the effect of anti-inflammatory nutrients, foods, and diets on inflammatory markers and fatigue in various patient populations. Next to observational and epidemiological studies, a total of 21 human trials have been evaluated in this work. Current available research is indicative, rather than evident, regarding the effectiveness of individuals’ use of single nutrients with anti-inflammatory and fatigue-reducing effects. In contrast, clinical studies demonstrate that a balanced diet with whole grains high in fibers, polyphenol-rich vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acid-rich foods might be able to improve disease-related fatigue symptoms. Nonetheless, further research isAccumulating data indicates a link between a pro-inflammatory status and occurrence of chronic disease-related fatigue. The questions are whether the observed inflammatory profile can be (a) improved by anti-inflammatory diets, and (b) if this improvement can in turn be translated into a significant fatigue reduction. The aim of this narrative review was to investigate the effect of anti-inflammatory nutrients, foods, and diets on inflammatory markers and fatigue in various patient populations. Next to observational and epidemiological studies, a total of 21 human trials have been evaluated in this work. Current available research is indicative, rather than evident, regarding the effectiveness of individuals’ use of single nutrients with anti-inflammatory and fatigue-reducing effects. In contrast, clinical studies demonstrate that a balanced diet with whole grains high in fibers, polyphenol-rich vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acid-rich foods might be able to improve disease-related fatigue symptoms. Nonetheless, further research is needed to clarify conflicting results in the literature and substantiate the promising results from human trials on fatigue.…
|Author:
|Ulrike HaßORCiD, Catrin HerpichORCiD, Kristina NormanORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3390/nu11102315
|ISSN:
|2072-6643
|Parent Title (English):
|Nutrients
|Publisher:
|MDPI
|Place of publication:
|Basel
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/09/30
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2019/12/23
|Tag:
|anti-inflammatory nutrition; cancer; chronic fatigue; cytokines; fatigue reduction diet; inflammation; myalgic encephalomyelitis; omega-3 fatty acids; polyphenols; probiotics
|Volume:
|11
|Issue:
|10
|Pagenumber:
|24
|Funder:
|Universität Potsdam
|Grant Number:
|PA 2019_105
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Grantor:
|Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International
|Notes extern:
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 803