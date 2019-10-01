Schließen

Stock Price Forecast Accuracy and Recommendation Profitability of Financial Magazines

  • In this study, we analyze the forecast accuracy and profitability of buy recommendations published in five major German financial magazines for private households based on fundamental analysis. The results show a high average forecast accuracy but with a very high standard deviation, which indicates poor forecast accuracy with regard to individual stocks. The recommendation profitability slightly exceeds the performance of the MSCI World index. Considering the involved risk, which is represented by a high standard deviation, the excess returns appear to be insufficient.

Metadaten
Author:Victor TiberiusORCiDGND, Laura Lisiecki
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/ijfs7040058
ISSN:2227-7072
Parent Title (English):International Journal of Financial Studies
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publication:Basel
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/10/01
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2019/12/17
Tag:MSCI World; buy recommendations; financial magazines; forecast accuracy; recommendation profitability
Issue:4
Edition:7
Pagenumber:8
Funder:Universität Potsdam
Grant Number:PA 2019_102
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 118

