Topmanager im Kreuzfeuer ihrer Dilemmata

This scientific study examines the handling of dilemmas of top managers. Handling dilemmas is daily business of top managers, again and again they are confronted with various dilemmas. But handling dilemmas is not only part of the job description of top managers, they also must handle dilemmas out of their direct business, as between family and business time. But this area has not been focused on in studies so far; while dilemmas in general have been broadly studied and were in the focus of attention in different scientific areas, they and their handling have not been studied in connection with top managers. Here, theory and practice are far away from each other; it lacks a theoretical base for the empirical handling of dilemmas of top managers. This circumstance is tackled by this study, which is based on a broad and differentiated discussion of theories about dilemmas, even though they are not directly linked to top management. What follows is an empirical study as centre of this work to bring the field of dilemma of top managers into scientific focus, based on narrative interviews with top managers. With the interviews it is possible to analyze the perception of dilemmas of top managers, see causes of dilemmas, ways to handle them and their results. Building on this, types of top managers can be distinguished from each other as well as kinds of dilemmas they are confronted with respectively have been confronted with. Considering the relevance of the topic of dilemmas for the practice of top managers, in the end not only a theoretical model shall be developed based on the empirical data, but reflections towards practice shall be undertaken in form of recommended procedures. Finally, the covered general theory about dilemmas, without explicit connection to top managers, is to be contrasted with the theoretical insights based on the empiricism of this study. Behind the empirical analysis here stands a Grounded Theory Methodology approach.

