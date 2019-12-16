The economic crisis as a driver of cross-border labour mobility?
|Author:
|Roland Verwiebe, Laura Wiesböck, Christoph Reinprecht, Raimund Haindorfer
|ISBN:
|978-0-367-32192-5
|Parent Title (English):
|The Global Economic Crisis and Migration
|Subtitle (English):
|a multi-method perspective on the case of the Central European Region
|Publisher:
|Routledge
|Place of publication:
|London, New York
|Editor:
|Natascha Zaun, Christof Roos
|Document Type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2018
|Release Date:
|2019/12/16
|Volume:
|2019
|Pagenumber:
|17
|First Page:
|133
|Last Page:
|149
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht