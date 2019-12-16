A mitogenomic timetree for Darwin's enigmatic South American mammal Macrauchenia patachonica

Michael Westbury, Sina Baleka, Axel Barlow, Stefanie Hartmann, Johanna L.A. Paijmans, Alejandro Kramarz, Analía M. Forasiepi, Mariano Bond, Javier N. Gelfo, Marcelo A. Reguero, Patricio López-Mendoza, Matias Taglioretti, Fernando Scaglia, Andrés Rinderknecht, Washington Jones, Francisco Mena, Guillaume Billet, Christian de Muizon, José Luis Aguilar, Ross D.E. MacPhee, Michael Hofreiter
- The unusual mix of morphological traits displayed by extinct South American native ungulates (SANUs) confounded both Charles Darwin, who first discovered them, and Richard Owen, who tried to resolve their relationships. Here we report an almost complete mitochondrial genome for the litoptern Macrauchenia. Our dated phylogenetic tree places Macrauchenia as sister to Perissodactyla, but close to the radiation of major lineages within Laurasiatheria. This position is consistent with a divergence estimate of B66Ma (95% credibility interval, 56.64-77.83 Ma) obtained for the split between Macrauchenia and other Panperissodactyla. Combined with their morphological distinctiveness, this evidence supports the positioning of Litopterna (possibly in company with other SANU groups) as a separate order within Laurasiatheria. We also show that, when using strict criteria, extinct taxa marked by deep divergence times and a lack of close living relatives may still be amenable to palaeogenomic analysis through iterative mapping against more distantThe unusual mix of morphological traits displayed by extinct South American native ungulates (SANUs) confounded both Charles Darwin, who first discovered them, and Richard Owen, who tried to resolve their relationships. Here we report an almost complete mitochondrial genome for the litoptern Macrauchenia. Our dated phylogenetic tree places Macrauchenia as sister to Perissodactyla, but close to the radiation of major lineages within Laurasiatheria. This position is consistent with a divergence estimate of B66Ma (95% credibility interval, 56.64-77.83 Ma) obtained for the split between Macrauchenia and other Panperissodactyla. Combined with their morphological distinctiveness, this evidence supports the positioning of Litopterna (possibly in company with other SANU groups) as a separate order within Laurasiatheria. We also show that, when using strict criteria, extinct taxa marked by deep divergence times and a lack of close living relatives may still be amenable to palaeogenomic analysis through iterative mapping against more distant relatives.…
Metadaten
|Author:
|Michael WestburyORCiDGND, Sina BalekaORCiDGND, Axel BarlowORCiDGND, Stefanie HartmannGND, Johanna L.A. PaijmansORCiD, Alejandro Kramarz, Analía M. ForasiepiORCiD, Mariano BondORCiD, Javier N. GelfoORCiD, Marcelo A. RegueroORCiD, Patricio López-Mendoza, Matias TagliorettiORCiD, Fernando Scaglia, Andrés Rinderknecht, Washington JonesORCiD, Francisco MenaORCiD, Guillaume Billet, Christian de MuizonORCiD, José Luis Aguilar, Ross D.E. MacPhee, Michael HofreiterORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-440801
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44080
|ISSN:
|1866-8372
|Parent Title (German):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (793)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/12/16
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/12/16
|Tag:
|alignment; ancient DNA; bones; contamination; evolutionary history; genome sequence; reads; reveals
|Issue:
|793
|Pagenumber:
|8
|Source:
|Nature Communications 8 (2017) Art. 15951 DOI: 10.1038/ncomms15951
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International