A mitogenomic timetree for Darwin's enigmatic South American mammal Macrauchenia patachonica

  • The unusual mix of morphological traits displayed by extinct South American native ungulates (SANUs) confounded both Charles Darwin, who first discovered them, and Richard Owen, who tried to resolve their relationships. Here we report an almost complete mitochondrial genome for the litoptern Macrauchenia. Our dated phylogenetic tree places Macrauchenia as sister to Perissodactyla, but close to the radiation of major lineages within Laurasiatheria. This position is consistent with a divergence estimate of B66Ma (95% credibility interval, 56.64-77.83 Ma) obtained for the split between Macrauchenia and other Panperissodactyla. Combined with their morphological distinctiveness, this evidence supports the positioning of Litopterna (possibly in company with other SANU groups) as a separate order within Laurasiatheria. We also show that, when using strict criteria, extinct taxa marked by deep divergence times and a lack of close living relatives may still be amenable to palaeogenomic analysis through iterative mapping against more distantThe unusual mix of morphological traits displayed by extinct South American native ungulates (SANUs) confounded both Charles Darwin, who first discovered them, and Richard Owen, who tried to resolve their relationships. Here we report an almost complete mitochondrial genome for the litoptern Macrauchenia. Our dated phylogenetic tree places Macrauchenia as sister to Perissodactyla, but close to the radiation of major lineages within Laurasiatheria. This position is consistent with a divergence estimate of B66Ma (95% credibility interval, 56.64-77.83 Ma) obtained for the split between Macrauchenia and other Panperissodactyla. Combined with their morphological distinctiveness, this evidence supports the positioning of Litopterna (possibly in company with other SANU groups) as a separate order within Laurasiatheria. We also show that, when using strict criteria, extinct taxa marked by deep divergence times and a lack of close living relatives may still be amenable to palaeogenomic analysis through iterative mapping against more distant relatives.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Michael WestburyORCiDGND, Sina BalekaORCiDGND, Axel BarlowORCiDGND, Stefanie HartmannGND, Johanna L.A. PaijmansORCiD, Alejandro Kramarz, Analía M. ForasiepiORCiD, Mariano BondORCiD, Javier N. GelfoORCiD, Marcelo A. RegueroORCiD, Patricio López-Mendoza, Matias TagliorettiORCiD, Fernando Scaglia, Andrés Rinderknecht, Washington JonesORCiD, Francisco MenaORCiD, Guillaume Billet, Christian de MuizonORCiD, José Luis Aguilar, Ross D.E. MacPhee, Michael HofreiterORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-440801
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44080
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (793)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/12/16
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/12/16
Tag:alignment; ancient DNA; bones; contamination; evolutionary history; genome sequence; reads; reveals
Issue:793
Pagenumber:8
Source:Nature Communications 8 (2017) Art. 15951 DOI: 10.1038/ncomms15951
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

