Structural evolution of the Kohat and Potwar fold and thrust belts of Pakistan
Strukturelle Entwicklung des Kohat und Potwar Falten- und Überschiebungsgürtel in Pakistan
- Fold and thrust belts are characteristic features of collisional orogen that grow laterally through time by deforming the upper crust in response to stresses caused by convergence. The deformation propagation in the upper crust is accommodated by shortening along major folds and thrusts. The formation of these structures is influenced by the mechanical strength of décollements, basement architecture, presence of preexisting structures and taper of the wedge. These factors control not only the sequence of deformation but also cause differences in the structural style. The Himalayan fold and thrust belt exhibits significant differences in the structural style from east to west. The external zone of the Himalayan fold and thrust belt, also called the Subhimalaya, has been extensively studied to understand the temporal development and differences in the structural style in Bhutan, Nepal and India; however, the Subhimalaya in Pakistan remains poorly studied. The Kohat and Potwar fold and thrust belts (herein called Kohat and Potwar)Fold and thrust belts are characteristic features of collisional orogen that grow laterally through time by deforming the upper crust in response to stresses caused by convergence. The deformation propagation in the upper crust is accommodated by shortening along major folds and thrusts. The formation of these structures is influenced by the mechanical strength of décollements, basement architecture, presence of preexisting structures and taper of the wedge. These factors control not only the sequence of deformation but also cause differences in the structural style. The Himalayan fold and thrust belt exhibits significant differences in the structural style from east to west. The external zone of the Himalayan fold and thrust belt, also called the Subhimalaya, has been extensively studied to understand the temporal development and differences in the structural style in Bhutan, Nepal and India; however, the Subhimalaya in Pakistan remains poorly studied. The Kohat and Potwar fold and thrust belts (herein called Kohat and Potwar) represent the Subhimalaya in Pakistan. The Main Boundary Thrust (MBT) marks the northern boundary of both Kohat and Potwar, showing that these belts are genetically linked to foreland-vergent deformation within the Himalayan orogen, despite the pronounced contrast in structural style. This contrast becomes more pronounced toward south, where the active strike-slip Kalabagh Fault Zone links with the Kohat and Potwar range fronts, known as the Surghar Range and the Salt Range, respectively. The Surghar and Salt Ranges developed above the Surghar Thrust (SGT) and Main Frontal Thrust (MFT). In order to understand the structural style and spatiotemporal development of the major structures in Kohat and Potwar, I have used structural modeling and low temperature thermochronolgy methods in this study. The structural modeling is based on construction of balanced cross-sections by integrating surface geology, seismic reflection profiles and well data. In order to constrain the timing and magnitude of exhumation, I used apatite (U-Th-Sm)/He (AHe) and apatite fission track (AFT) dating. The results obtained from both methods are combined to document the Paleozoic to Recent history of Kohat and Potwar. The results of this research suggest two major events in the deformation history. The first major deformation event is related to Late Paleozoic rifting associated with the development of the Neo-Tethys Ocean. The second major deformation event is related to the Late Miocene to Pliocene development of the Himalayan fold and thrust belt in the Kohat and Potwar. The Late Paleozoic rifting is deciphered by inverse thermal modelling of detrital AFT and AHe ages from the Salt Range. The process of rifting in this area created normal faulting that resulted in the exhumation/erosion of Early to Middle Paleozoic strata, forming a major unconformity between Cambrian and Permian strata that is exposed today in the Salt Range. The normal faults formed in Late Paleozoic time played an important role in localizing the Miocene-Pliocene deformation in this area. The combination of structural reconstructions and thermochronologic data suggest that deformation initiated at 15±2 Ma on the SGT ramp in the southern part of Kohat. The early movement on the SGT accreted the foreland into the Kohat deforming wedge, forming the range front. The development of the MBT at 12±2 Ma formed the northern boundary of Kohat and Potwar. Deformation propagated south of the MBT in the Kohat on double décollements and in the Potwar on a single basal décollement. The double décollement in the Kohat adopted an active roof-thrust deformation style that resulted in the disharmonic structural style in the upper and lower parts of the stratigraphic section. Incremental shortening resulted in the development of duplexes in the subsurface between two décollements and imbrication above the roof thrust. Tectonic thickening caused by duplexes resulted in cooling and exhumation above the roof thrust by removal of a thick sequence of molasse strata. The structural modelling shows that the ramps on which duplexes formed in Kohat continue as tip lines of fault propagation folds in the Potwar. The absence of a double décollement in the Potwar resulted in the preservation of a thick sequence of molasse strata there. The temporal data suggest that deformation propagated in-sequence from ~ 8 to 3 Ma in the northern part of Kohat and Potwar; however, internal deformation in the Kohat was more intense, probably required for maintaining a critical taper after a significant load was removed above the upper décollement. In the southern part of Potwar, a steeper basement slope (β≥3°) and the presence of salt at the base of the stratigraphic section allowed for the complete preservation of the stratigraphic wedge, showcased by very little internal deformation. Activation of the MFT at ~4 Ma allowed the Salt Range to become the range front of the Potwar. The removal of a large amount of molasse strata above the MFT ramp enhanced the role of salt in shaping the structural style of the Salt Range and Kalabagh Fault Zone. Salt accumulation and migration resulted in the formation of normal faults in both areas. Salt migration in the Kalabagh fault zone has triggered out-of-sequence movement on ramps in the Kohat. The amount of shortening calculated between the MBT and the SGT in Kohat is 75±5 km and between the MBT and the MFT in Potwar is 65±5 km. A comparable amount of shortening is accommodated in the Kohat and Potwar despite their different widths: 70 km Kohat and 150 km Potwar. In summary, this research suggests that deformation switched between different structures during the last ~15 Ma through different modes of fault propagation, resulting in different structural styles and the out-of-sequence development of Kohat and Potwar.…
- Falten- und Überschiebungsgürtel sind charakteristische Merkmale von Kollisionsorogenen, die sich im Laufe der Zeit als Reaktion auf konvergente Spannungen in das Vorland vorbauen. Die Deformationsausbreitung in der oberen Kruste erfolgt durch die Verkürzung entlang von Falten und Überschiebungen. Die Bildung dieser Strukturen wird durch die mechanische Eigenschaft des Décollements (Abscherhorizonts), dem Aufbau des Grundgebirges, der strukturellen Vorprägung und der Geometrie des Verfomungskeils beeinflusst. Diese Faktoren steuern nicht nur die Verformungsabfolge, sondern führen auch zu unterschiedlichen Strukturen im Falten- und Überschiebungsgürtel. Der Himalaya Falten- und Überschiebungsgürtel zeigt signifikante Unterschiede im strukturellen Bau von Ost nach West. Die äußere Zone des Himalaya Falten- und Überschiebungsgürtel, auch Subhimalaya genannt, ist hinsichtlich der zeitliche Entwicklung und des strukturellen Baus in der Region von Bhutan, Nepal und Indien gut untersucht. Im Gegensatz dazu ist die Geologie desFalten- und Überschiebungsgürtel sind charakteristische Merkmale von Kollisionsorogenen, die sich im Laufe der Zeit als Reaktion auf konvergente Spannungen in das Vorland vorbauen. Die Deformationsausbreitung in der oberen Kruste erfolgt durch die Verkürzung entlang von Falten und Überschiebungen. Die Bildung dieser Strukturen wird durch die mechanische Eigenschaft des Décollements (Abscherhorizonts), dem Aufbau des Grundgebirges, der strukturellen Vorprägung und der Geometrie des Verfomungskeils beeinflusst. Diese Faktoren steuern nicht nur die Verformungsabfolge, sondern führen auch zu unterschiedlichen Strukturen im Falten- und Überschiebungsgürtel. Der Himalaya Falten- und Überschiebungsgürtel zeigt signifikante Unterschiede im strukturellen Bau von Ost nach West. Die äußere Zone des Himalaya Falten- und Überschiebungsgürtel, auch Subhimalaya genannt, ist hinsichtlich der zeitliche Entwicklung und des strukturellen Baus in der Region von Bhutan, Nepal und Indien gut untersucht. Im Gegensatz dazu ist die Geologie des pakistanischen Subhimalayas erst in groben Zügen verstanden. Der Kohat- und der Potwar- Falten- und Überschiebungsgürtel (im Folgenden einfach Kohat und Potwar genannt) sind Teil der externe Sedimentationszone des Himalaya- Falten- und Überschiebungsgürtel in Pakistan. Die „Main Boundary Thrust“ (MBT) markiert ihre nördliche Grenze und zeigt, dass beide, sowohl Kohat als auch Potwar, trotz ihres unterschiedlichen strukturellen Baus durch eine gemeinsame, ins Vorland gerichteten Verformung des Himalaya-Orogens entstanden sind. Der Kontrast im strukturelle Bau wird nach Süden ausgeprägter, wo die aktive Kalabagh Seitenverschiebung die frontalen Deformationszonen Kohats und Potwars verbindet, die als „Surghar Range“ bzw. „Salt Range“ bekannt sind. Die „Surghar Range“ und die „Salt Range“ entwickeln sich oberhalb der Surghar Überschiebung (Surghar Thrust, SGT) und der frontalen Hauptüberschiebung (Main Frontal Thrust, MFT). Ziel dieser Studie ist es, die Deformationsentwicklung und den strukturellen Bau Kohats und Potwars als Beispiel für die Vielfalt der Entwicklung im frontalen Bereich von Orogenen zu entschlüsseln. Um den strukturellen Stil und die räumlich-zeitliche Entwicklung der Hauptstrukturen in Kohat und Potwar zu untersuchen, werden in dieser Studie Strukturmodellierungs- und Niedertemperatur-Thermochronologie-Methoden verwendet. Die Strukturmodellierung basiert auf der Erstellung bilanzierter Profile, deren Grundlage die Kombination von Oberflächengeologie, seismischen Reflexionsprofilen und Bohrlochdaten bildet. Die Niedertemperatur-Thermochronologie-Methoden gründen einerseits auf Apatit (U-Th-Sm)/He (AHe) und andererseits auf Apatit-Spaltspur (AFT) Datierungen. Die Resultate beider Methoden erlauben die zeitliche Rekonstruktion von Kohat und Potwar vom Paläozoikum bis zur jüngsten Geschichte. Die Ergebnisse dieser Studie deuten auf zwei Hauptereignisse in der Verformungsgeschichte hin. Das erste große Deformationsereignis steht im Zusammenhang mit der spätpaläozoischen Riftbildung im Zuge der Öffnung der Neotethys. Das zweite große Deformationsereignis steht im Zusammenhang mit der spätmiozänen bis pliozänen Entwicklung des Himalaya Falten- und Überschiebungsgürtel. Die spät-paläozoische Riftbildung wird mittels einer inversen thermischen Modellierung der Apatit-AFT und AHe-Alter aus der „Salt Range“ rekonstruiert. Der Prozess des Riftbildung verursachte Abschiebungen, die zur Exhumierung bzw. Erosion früh- bis mittelpaläozoischer Schichten führte und eine bedeutende Diskordanz zwischen kambrischen und permischen Schichten ausbildet, die heute in der „Salt Range“ aufgeschlossen ist. Diese im Spätpaläozoikum entstandenen Abschiebungen wurden dann während der miozän-pliozänen Bildung des Falten- und Überschiebungsgürtel reakiviert. Die Rekonstruktion der Strukturen, kombiniert mit der Datierung (AFT, AHe), deutet darauf hin, dass die Verformung um ca. 15±2 Ma auf der SGT-Rampe im südlichen Teil Kohats aktiv war. Diese erste Deformation entlang der SGT hat das Vorland an den Kohat-Verformungskeil geschweisst und bildet damit die neue Verformungsfront. Die MBT bildete um ca. 12±2 Ma die nördliche Grenze von Kohat und Potwar. Die Deformation breitete sich in südlicher Richtung von der MBT aus in Kohat auf zwei Décollements aus, während sich in Potwar ein einziges basales Décollement bildete. Die beiden parallelen Décollements in Kohat formten aktive Dachüberschiebungen aus, die zum disharmonischen Stil im oberen und unteren Teil des Profils führten. Die inkrementelle Verkürzung formte Duplex-Strukturen zwischen den beiden Décollements und Schuppen oberhalb der Dachüberschiebung. Auf die tektonische Verdickung durch die Duplex-Strukturen folgte die Abkühlung bzw. Exhumation oberhalb der Dachüberschiebung durch die Abtragung mächtiger Molasseschichten. Die Rekonstruktion der Strukturen zeigt, dass die Rampen, auf denen die Duplex-Strukturen in Kohat gebildet wurden, sich in Potwar als Frontallinien der frontalen Knickung fortsetzen. Das Fehlen der beiden parallelen Décollements in Potwar führte zur Erhaltung dicker Molassenschichten in der stratigraphischen Abfolge. Die Ergebnisse der Datierung deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Verformung dann von ca. 8 bis 3 Ma normal im nördlichen Teil von Kohat und Potwar in Richtung Süden ausbreitete. Die Verformung in Kohat war intensiver durch die Bildung eines kritischen Winkels im Deformationskeil, als die signifikante Auflast über dem oberen Décollement entfernt wurde. Der südliche Teil Potwars dagegen ist durch eine geringe interne Verfomung gekennzeichnet, hervorgerufen durch eine geringere Neigung der basalen Überschiebung (β≥3°) und das Vorhandensein von Salz an der Basis der stratigraphischen Abfolge. Dabei ist stratigraphische Abfolge innerhalb des Deformationskeils erhalten. Mit der Deformation entlang der MFT um ca. 4 Ma begann die Entwicklung der „Salt Range“ als frontale Deformationszone von Potwar. Die Abtragung dicker Molassenschichten über der MFT-Rampe verstärkte die Rolle des Salzes bei der Deformation der „Salt Range“ und der Kalabagh-Störungszone. In beiden Gebieten kam es zu Abschiebungen duch Salzakkumulation und Salzmigration. Die Salzmigration in der Kalabagh- Störungszone hat durchbrechende Überschiebungen entlang der Rampen in Kohat ausgelöst. Der Verkürzungsbetrag zwischen MBT und SGT beträgt für Kohat 75±5 km und für Potwar zwischen MBT und MFT 65±5 km. Sowohl Kohat und Potwar haben trotz ihrer unterschiedlichen räumlichen Ausdehnung (70 km Kohat und 150 km Potwar) eine vergleichbare Verkürzung erfahren. Zusammenfassend lässt sich sagen, dass diese Studie aufzeigt, wie die Verformung zwischen den einzelnen Strukturen in den letzten ~15 Ma, verursacht durch unterschiedliche Deformationsausbreitung, gesprungen ist und damit für die unterschiedlichen spezifischen Struktur-Stile und durchbrechende Deformationssequenzen in Kohat und Potwar verantwortlich ist.…
|Author:
|Humaad GhaniORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-440775
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44077
|Referee:
|Gerold ZeilingerORCiDGND, Delores RobinsonORCiD, Peter van der BeekORCiDGND
|Advisor:
|Edward R. Sobel, Gerold Zeilinger
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2019/11/20
|Release Date:
|2019/12/17
|Tag:
|Abschiebungshorizonte; Exhumierung; Falten; Himalaja; Störungen
Himalaya; décollement; exhumation; faults; folds
|Pagenumber:
|viii, 121
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|TP 6660, TK 1010
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International