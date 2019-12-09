Pillars of Salt
- In Pillars of Salt, Lianne Merkur offers an account of early 21st century immigration as experienced by Israelis in Berlin and Toronto, who simultaneously explore a sense of belonging balanced between new home and homeland, examined through self-expression exercises.
|Lianne Merkur
|Doctoral Thesis
|Universität Potsdam
|2019/12/09
