Pillars of Salt

  • In Pillars of Salt, Lianne Merkur offers an account of early 21st century immigration as experienced by Israelis in Berlin and Toronto, who simultaneously explore a sense of belonging balanced between new home and homeland, examined through self-expression exercises.

Author:Lianne Merkur
ISBN:978-90-04-42023-6
Parent Title (German):Jewish Identities in a Changing World ; 32
Subtitle (German):Israelis in Berlin and Toronto
Publisher:Brill
Place of publication:Boston
Referee:Christoph SchulteORCiD, Erhard Stölting
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2018/07/19
Release Date:2019/12/09
Pagenumber:329
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion

