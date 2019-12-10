Schließen

Palaeogenomes of Eurasian straight-tusked elephants challenge the current view of elephant evolution

  • The straight-tusked elephants Palaeoloxodon spp. were widespread across Eurasia during the Pleistocene. Phylogenetic reconstructions using morphological traits have grouped them with Asian elephants (Elephas maximus), and many paleontologists place Palaeoloxodon within Elephas. Here, we report the recovery of full mitochondrial genomes from four and partial nuclear genomes from two P. antiquus fossils. These fossils were collected at two sites in Germany, Neumark-Nord and Weimar-Ehringsdorf, and likely date to interglacial periods similar to 120 and similar to 244 thousand years ago, respectively. Unexpectedly, nuclear and mitochondrial DNA analyses suggest that P. antiquus was a close relative of extant African forest elephants (Loxodonta cyclotis). Species previously referred to Palaeoloxodon are thus most parsimoniously explained as having diverged from the lineage of Loxodonta, indicating that Loxodonta has not been constrained to Africa. Our results demonstrate that the current picture of elephant evolution is in need ofThe straight-tusked elephants Palaeoloxodon spp. were widespread across Eurasia during the Pleistocene. Phylogenetic reconstructions using morphological traits have grouped them with Asian elephants (Elephas maximus), and many paleontologists place Palaeoloxodon within Elephas. Here, we report the recovery of full mitochondrial genomes from four and partial nuclear genomes from two P. antiquus fossils. These fossils were collected at two sites in Germany, Neumark-Nord and Weimar-Ehringsdorf, and likely date to interglacial periods similar to 120 and similar to 244 thousand years ago, respectively. Unexpectedly, nuclear and mitochondrial DNA analyses suggest that P. antiquus was a close relative of extant African forest elephants (Loxodonta cyclotis). Species previously referred to Palaeoloxodon are thus most parsimoniously explained as having diverged from the lineage of Loxodonta, indicating that Loxodonta has not been constrained to Africa. Our results demonstrate that the current picture of elephant evolution is in need of substantial revision.show moreshow less

Author:Matthias MeyerORCiD, Eleftheria Palkopoulou, Sina BalekaORCiDGND, Mathias StillerGND, Kirsty E. H. PenkmanORCiD, Kurt W. AltGND, Yasuko Ishida, Dietrich ManiaGND, Swapan Mallick, Tom Meijer, Harald MellerGND, Sarah Nagel, Birgit Nickel, Sven OstritzGND, Nadin RohlandORCiD, Karol Schauer, Tim SchülerGND, Alfred L. RocaORCiD, David ReichORCiD, Beth ShapiroORCiD, Michael HofreiterORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-440139
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44013
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (790)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/12/10
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/12/10
Tag:African elephants; DNA; Palaeoloxodon-antiquus; Pleistocene; alignment; ancient; genome sequence; phylogenetic analysis; reveal; woolly mammoth
Issue:790
Pagenumber:14
Source:eLife 6 (2017) Art. e25413 DOI: 10.7554/eLife.25413
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

