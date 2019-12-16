Schließen

Paleogenomic evidence for multi-generational mixing between Neolithic Farmers and Mesolithic Hunter-Gatherers in the lower Danube Basin

  • The transition from hunting and gathering to farming involved profound cultural and technological changes. In Western and Central Europe, these changes occurred rapidly and synchronously after the arrival of early farmers of Anatolian origin [1-3], who largely replaced the local Mesolithic hunter-gatherers [1, 4-6]. Further east, in the Baltic region, the transition was gradual, with little or no genetic input from incoming farmers [7]. Here we use ancient DNA to investigate the relationship between hunter-gatherers and farmers in the Lower Danube basin, a geographically intermediate area that is characterized by a rapid Neolithic transition but also by the presence of archaeological evidence that points to cultural exchange, and thus possible admixture, between hunter-gatherers and farmers. We recovered four human paleogenomes (1.13 to 4.13 coverage) from Romania spanning a time transect between 8.8 thousand years ago (kya) and 5.4 kya and supplemented them with two Mesolithic genomes (1.73- and 5.33) from Spain to provide furtherThe transition from hunting and gathering to farming involved profound cultural and technological changes. In Western and Central Europe, these changes occurred rapidly and synchronously after the arrival of early farmers of Anatolian origin [1-3], who largely replaced the local Mesolithic hunter-gatherers [1, 4-6]. Further east, in the Baltic region, the transition was gradual, with little or no genetic input from incoming farmers [7]. Here we use ancient DNA to investigate the relationship between hunter-gatherers and farmers in the Lower Danube basin, a geographically intermediate area that is characterized by a rapid Neolithic transition but also by the presence of archaeological evidence that points to cultural exchange, and thus possible admixture, between hunter-gatherers and farmers. We recovered four human paleogenomes (1.13 to 4.13 coverage) from Romania spanning a time transect between 8.8 thousand years ago (kya) and 5.4 kya and supplemented them with two Mesolithic genomes (1.73- and 5.33) from Spain to provide further context on the genetic background of Mesolithic Europe. Our results show major Western hunter-gatherer (WHG) ancestry in a Romanian Eneolithic sample with a minor, but sizeable, contribution from Anatolian farmers, suggesting multiple admixture events between hunter-gatherers and farmers. Dietary stableisotope analysis of this sample suggests a mixed terrestrial/ aquatic diet. Our results provide support for complex interactions among hunter-gatherers and farmers in the Danube basin, demonstrating that in some regions, demic and cultural diffusion were not mutually exclusive, but merely the ends of a continuum for the process of Neolithization.show moreshow less

Author:Gloria González-FortesORCiD, Eppie R. Jones, Emma LightfootORCiD, Clive BonsallORCiD, Catalin LazarORCiD, Aurora Grandal-d’AngladeORCiD, María Dolores GarraldaORCiD, Labib Drak, Veronika Siska, Angela SimalcsikORCiD, Adina BoroneanţORCiD, Juan Ramón Vidal RomaníORCiD, Marcos Vaqueiro Rodríguez, Pablo AriasORCiD, Ron PinhasiORCiD, Andrea ManicaORCiD, Michael HofreiterORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-440115
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-44011
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (794)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/12/16
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/12/16
Tag:Iron Gates; Romania; ancient DNA; eneolithic; mesolithic; neolithic transition
Issue:794
Pagenumber:21
First Page:1801
Last Page:1820
Source:Current Biology 27 (2017) 12, S. 1801–1820 DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2017.05.023
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

