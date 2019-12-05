Schließen

Multivariate chemometrics as a key tool for prediction of K and Fe in a diverse German agricultural soil-set using EDXRF

  Within the framework of precision agriculture, the determination of various soil properties is moving into focus, especially the demand for sensors suitable for in-situ measurements. Energy-dispersive X-ray fluorescence (EDXRF) can be a powerful tool for this purpose. In this study a huge diverse soil set (n = 598) from 12 different study sites in Germany was analysed with EDXRF. First, a principal component analysis (PCA) was performed to identify possible similarities among the sample set. Clustering was observed within the four texture classes clay, loam, silt and sand, as clay samples contain high and sandy soils low iron mass fractions. Furthermore, the potential of uni- and multivariate data evaluation with partial least squares regression (PLSR) was assessed for accurate determination of nutrients in German agricultural samples using two calibration sample sets. Potassium and iron were chosen for testing the performance of both models. Prediction of these nutrients in 598 German soil samples with EDXRF was more accurate using PLSR which is confirmed by a better overall averaged deviation and PLSR should therefore be preferred.

Metadaten
Author:Dominique Büchele, Madlen Chao, Markus OstermannGND, Matthias Leenen, Ilko BaldORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-439988
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43998
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (784)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/12/05
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/12/05
Issue:784
Pagenumber:11
Source:Scientific Reports 9 (2019) Art. 17588 DOI: 10.1038/s41598-019-53426-5
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

