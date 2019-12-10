Genome-wide data from two early Neolithic East Asian individuals dating to 7700 years ago

Veronika Siska, Eppie Ruth Jones, Sungwon Jeon, Youngjune Bhak, Hak-Min Kim, Yun Sung Cho, Hyunho Kim, Kyusang Lee, Elizaveta Veselovskaya, Tatiana Balueva, Marcos Gallego-Llorente, Michael Hofreiter, Daniel G. Bradley, Anders Eriksson, Ron Pinhasi, Jong Bhak, Andrea Manica
- Ancient genomes have revolutionized our understanding of Holocene prehistory and, particularly, the Neolithic transition in western Eurasia. In contrast, East Asia has so far received little attention, despite representing a core region at which the Neolithic transition took place independently similar to 3 millennia after its onset in the Near East. We report genome-wide data from two hunter-gatherers from Devil's Gate, an early Neolithic cave site (dated to similar to 7.7 thousand years ago) located in East Asia, on the border between Russia and Korea. Both of these individuals are genetically most similar to geographically close modern populations from the Amur Basin, all speaking Tungusic languages, and, in particular, to the Ulchi. The similarity to nearby modern populations and the low levels of additional genetic material in the Ulchi imply a high level of genetic continuity in this region during the Holocene, a pattern that markedly contrasts with that reported for Europe.
Veronika Siska, Eppie Ruth Jones, Sungwon Jeon, Youngjune Bhak, Hak-Min Kim, Yun Sung Cho, Hyunho Kim, Kyusang Lee, Elizaveta Veselovskaya, Tatiana Balueva, Marcos Gallego-Llorente, Michael Hofreiter, Daniel G. Bradley, Anders Eriksson, Ron Pinhasi, Jong Bhak, Andrea Manica
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-439977
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43997
|1866-8372
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (791)
|Postprint
|English
|2019/12/10
|2017
|Universität Potsdam
|2019/12/10
|Mitochondrial-DNA analysis; admixture; ancient DNA; edar; gene; jomon skeletons; pigmentation; polymorohism; population; positive selection
|791
|11
|Science Advances 3 (2017) 2, Art. e1601877 DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1601877
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|Referiert
|Open Access
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International