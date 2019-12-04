Schließen

First passage and first hitting times of Lévy flights and Lévy walks

  • For both Lévy flight and Lévy walk search processes we analyse the full distribution of first-passage and first-hitting (or first-arrival) times. These are, respectively, the times when the particle moves across a point at some given distance from its initial position for the first time, or when it lands at a given point for the first time. For Lévy motions with their propensity for long relocation events and thus the possibility to jump across a given point in space without actually hitting it ('leapovers'), these two definitions lead to significantly different results. We study the first-passage and first-hitting time distributions as functions of the Lévy stable index, highlighting the different behaviour for the cases when the first absolute moment of the jump length distribution is finite or infinite. In particular we examine the limits of short and long times. Our results will find their application in the mathematical modelling of random search processes as well as computer algorithms.

Download full text files

  • pmnr785.pdfeng
    (1789KB)

    SHA-1: 7f3bafbcaf4cde21b96fe652440ec8828ee4dc64

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Vladimir V PalyulinORCiD, George Blackburn, Michael A LomholtORCiD, Nicholas W WatkinsORCiD, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND, Rainer KlagesORCiDGND, Aleksei V ChechkinGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-439832
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43983
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (785)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/12/04
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/12/04
Tag:Lévy flights; Lévy walks; first-hitting time; first-passage time
Issue:785
Pagenumber:25
Source:New Journal of Physics 21 (2019) 103028 DOI: 10.1088/1367-2630/ab41bb
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Attribution 3.0
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo