Synthesis of 1D microgel strands and their motion analysis in solution

The fabrication of 1D nanostrands composed of stimuli responsive microgels has been shown in this work. Microgels are well known materials able to respond to various stimuli from outer environment. Since these microgels respond via a volume change to an external stimulus, a targeted mechanical response can be achieved. Through carefully choosing the right composition of the polymer matrix, microgels can be designed to react precisely to the targeted stimuli (e.g. drug delivery via pH and temperature changes, or selective contractions through changes in electrical current125). In this work, it was aimed to create flexible nano-filaments which are capable of fast anisotropic contractions similar to muscle filaments. For the fabrication of such filaments or strands, nanostructured templates (PDMS wrinkles) were chosen due to a facile and low-cost fabrication and versatile tunability of their dimensions. Additionally, wrinkling is a well-known lithography-free method which enables the fabrication of nanostructures in a reproducible manner and with a high long-range periodicity. In Chapter 2.1, it was shown for the first time that microgels as soft matter particles can be aligned to densely packed microgel arrays of various lateral dimensions. The alignment of microgels with different compositions (e.g. VCL/AAEM, NIPAAm, NIPAAm/VCL and charged microgels) was shown by using different assembly techniques (e.g. spin-coating, template confined molding). It was chosen to set one experimental parameter constant which was the SiOx surface composition of the templates and substrates (e.g. oxidized PDMS wrinkles, Si-wafers and glass slides). It was shown that the fabrication of nanoarrays was feasible with all tested microgel types. Although the microgels exhibited different deformability when aligned on a flat surface, they retained their thermo-responsivity and swelling behavior. Towards the fabrication of 1D microgel strands interparticle connectivity was aspired. This was achieved via different cross-linking methods (i.e. cross-linking via UV-irradiation and host-guest complexation) discussed in Chapter 2.2. The microgel arrays created by different assembly methods and microgel types were tested for their cross-linking suitability. It was observed that NIPAAm based microgels cannot be cross-linked with UV light. Furthermore, it was found that these microgels exhibit a strong surface-particle-interaction and therefore could not be detached from the given substrates. In contrast to the latter, with VCL/AAEM based microgels it was possible to both UV cross-link them based on the keto-enol tautomerism of the AAEM copolymer, and to detach them from the substrate due to the lower adhesion energy towards SiOx surfaces. With VCL/AAEM microgels long, one-dimensional microgel strands could be re-dispersed in water for further analysis. It has also been shown that at least one lateral dimension of the free dispersed 1D microgel strands is easily controllable by adjusting the wavelength of the wrinkled template. For further work, only VCL/AAEM based microgels were used to focus on the main aim of this work, i.e. the fabrication of 1D microgel nanostrands. As an alternative to the unspecific and harsh UV cross-linking, the host-guest complexation via diazobenzene cross-linkers and cyclodextrin hosts was explored. The idea behind this approach was to give means to a future construction kit-like approach by incorporation of cyclodextrin comonomers in a broad variety of particle systems (e.g. microgels, nanoparticles). For this purpose, VCL/AAEM microgels were copolymerized with different amounts of mono-acrylate functionalized β-cyclodextrin (CD). After successfully testing the cross-linking capability in solution, the cross-linking of aligned VCL/AAEM/CD microgels was tried. Although the cross-linking worked well, once the single arrays came into contact to each other, they agglomerated. As a reason for this behavior residual amounts of mono-complexed diazobenzene linkers were suspected. Thus, end-capping strategies were tried out (e.g. excess amounts of β-cyclodextrin and coverage with azobenzene functionalized AuNPs) but were unsuccessful. With deeper thought, entropy effects were taken into consideration which favor the release of complexed diazobenzene linker leading to agglomerations. To circumvent this entropy driven effect, a multifunctional polymer with 50% azobenzene groups (Harada polymer) was used. First experiments with this polymer showed promising results regarding a less pronounced agglomeration (Figure 77). Thus, this approach could be pursued in the future. In this chapter it was found out that in contrast to pearl necklace and ribbon like formations, particle alignment in zigzag formation provided the best compromise in terms of stability in dispersion (see Figure 44a and Figure 51) while maintaining sufficient flexibility. For this reason, microgel strands in zigzag formation were used for the motion analysis described in Chapter 2.3. The aim was to observe the properties of unrestrained microgel strands in solution (e.g. diffusion behavior, rotational properties and ideally, anisotropic contraction after temperature increase). Initially, 1D microgel strands were manipulated via AFM in a liquid cell setup. It could be observed that the strands required a higher load force compared to single microgels to be detached from the surface. However, with the AFM it was not possible to detach the strands in a controllable manner but resulted in a complete removal of single microgel particles and a tearing off the strands from the surface, respectively. For this reason, to observe the motion behavior of unrestrained microgel strands in solution, confocal microscopy was used. Furthermore, to hinder an adsorption of the strands, it was found out that coating the surface of the substrates with a repulsive polymer film was beneficial. Confocal and wide-field microscopy videos showed that the microgel strands exhibit translational and rotational diffusive motion in solution without perceptible bending. Unfortunately, with these methods the detection of the anisotropic stimuli responsive contraction of the free moving microgel strands was not possible. To summarize, the flexibility of microgel strands is more comparable to the mechanical behavior of a semi flexible cable than to a yarn. The strands studied here consist of dozens or even hundreds of discrete submicron units strung together by cross-linking, having few parallels in nanotechnology. With the insights gained in this work on microgel-surface interactions, in the future, a targeted functionalization of the template and substrate surfaces can be conducted to actively prevent unwanted microgel adsorption for a given microgel system (e.g. PVCL and polystyrene coating235). This measure would make the discussed alignment methods more diverse. As shown herein, the assembly methods enable a versatile microgel alignment (e.g. microgel meshes, double and triple strands). To go further, one could use more complex templates (e.g. ceramic rhombs and star shaped wrinkles (Figure 14) to expand the possibilities of microgel alignment and to precisely control their aspect ratios (e.g. microgel rods with homogeneous size distributions).

