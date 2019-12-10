Auftrag und Möglichkeiten der Kommission für Friedenskonsolidierung im System der Vereinten Nationen
- Vor dem Hintergrund der international steigenden Zahl an Konfliktrückfällen insbesondere im Anschluss an bereits offiziell für beendet erklärte Bürgerkriege und die daraus folgende zunehmende Relevanz von Peacebuilding-Maßnahmen der internationalen Gemeinschaft, wird in diesem Beitrag die Arbeit der Kommission für Friedenskonsolidierung der Vereinten Nationen untersucht. Einerseits werden hierbei, nach einigen einführenden Erläuterungen zum Begriff der Friedenskonsolidierung an sich sowie der Zusammensetzung und Funktionsweise der Kommission, zunächst ihre einzelnen Aufträge systematisch unter Einordnung in den Kontext des Peacebuilding-Systems der Vereinten Nationen herausgearbeitet und eine auswertende Bilanz unter ihre bisherige Erfüllung gezogen. Daran anschließend erfolgt eine Darstellung der zukünftigen Möglichkeiten der Kommission im Bereich der Friedenskonsolidierung unter besonderer Berücksichtigung ihres Potenzials innerhalb des Systems der Vereinten Nationen sowie der einschlägigen völkerrechtlichen Aspekte.
- Against the background of the internationally growing number of relapses into conflict, especially following civil wars which have already officially been declared as terminated and the increasing relevance of peacebuilding actions of the international community resulting therefrom, this paper examines the work of the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) of the United Nations. On the one hand, subsequent to some introductory remarks on the concept of peacebuilding itself as well as on the composition and operating modes of the PBC, its particular mandates are identified systematically while inserting them into the larger context of the peacebuilding system of the United Nations and making an assessment of their fulfilment so far. Thereafter, a description of the future opportunities of the Commission in the field of peacebuilding is given in special consideration of its potential within the system of the United Nations and the respective aspects of international law.
Author:
|Alina-Camille Berdefy
Parent Title (German):
|Staat, Recht und Politik – Forschungs- und Diskussionspapiere
Parent Title (English):
|State, Law, and Politics - Research and Discussion Papers
Series (Serial Number):
|Staat, Recht und Politik – Forschungs- und Diskussionspapiere = State, Law, and Politics - Research and Discussion Papers (9)
Date of first Publication:
|2019/12/10
Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Tag:
|Peacebuilding; Vereinte Nationen
