The genetics of an early Neolithic pastoralist from the Zagros, Iran

  The agricultural transition profoundly changed human societies. We sequenced and analysed the first genome (1.39x) of an early Neolithic woman from Ganj Dareh, in the Zagros Mountains of Iran, a site with early evidence for an economy based on goat herding, ca. 10,000 BP. We show that Western Iran was inhabited by a population genetically most similar to hunter-gatherers from the Caucasus, but distinct from the Neolithic Anatolian people who later brought food production into Europe. The inhabitants of Ganj Dareh made little direct genetic contribution to modern European populations, suggesting those of the Central Zagros were somewhat isolated from other populations of the Fertile Crescent. Runs of homozygosity are of a similar length to those from Neolithic farmers, and shorter than those of Caucasus and Western Hunter-Gatherers, suggesting that the inhabitants of Ganj Dareh did not undergo the large population bottleneck suffered by their northern neighbours. While some degree of cultural diffusion between Anatolia, Western Iran and other neighbouring regions is possible, the genetic dissimilarity between early Anatolian farmers and the inhabitants of Ganj Dareh supports a model in which Neolithic societies in these areas were distinct.

  • pmnr952.pdfeng
Author:Marcos Gallego-LlorenteORCiD, Connell Sarah, Eppie R. Jones, Deborah C. MerrettORCiD, Y. Jeon, Anders ErikssonORCiD, Veronika Siska, Cristina GambaORCiD, Christopher Meiklejohn, Robert Beyer, Sungwon JeonORCiD, Yun Sung ChoORCiD, Michael HofreiterORCiD, Jong BhakORCiD, Andrea ManicaORCiD, Ron PinhasiORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-439355
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43935
ISSN:2045-2322
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (952)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/06/10
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/06/10
Tag:admixture; agriculture; ancient; archaeology; biological anthropology; diffusion; domestication; migration; mountains; patterns; sequence; whole-genome association
Issue:952
Pagenumber:9
Source:Scientific Reports 6 (2016) 31326 DOI: 10.1038/srep31326
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

