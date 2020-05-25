The future of ancient DNA
- Technological innovations such as next generation sequencing and DNA hybridisation enrichment have resulted in multi-fold increases in both the quantity of ancient DNA sequence data and the time depth for DNA retrieval. To date, over 30 ancient genomes have been sequenced, moving from 0.7x coverage (mammoth) in 2008 to more than 50x coverage (Neanderthal) in 2014. Studies of rapid evolutionary changes, such as the evolution and spread of pathogens and the genetic responses of hosts, or the genetics of domestication and climatic adaptation, are developing swiftly and the importance of palaeogenomics for investigating evolutionary processes during the last million years is likely to increase considerably. However, these new datasets require new methods of data processing and analysis, as well as conceptual changes in interpreting the results. In this review we highlight important areas of future technical and conceptual progress and discuss research topics in the rapidly growing field of palaeogenomics.
|Author:
|Michael HofreiterORCiD, Johanna L. A. PaijmansORCiD, Helen GoodchildORCiD, Camilla F. SpellerORCiD, Axel Barlow, Gloria G. FortesORCiD, Jessica A. Thomas, Arne Ludwig, Matthew J. CollinsORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-438816
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43881
|ISSN:
|1521-1878
|Parent Title (German):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|technical advances and conceptual shifts
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (908)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/05/25
|Year of Completion:
|2015
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/05/25
|Tag:
|ancient DNA; hybridisation capture; multi-locus data; next generation sequencing (NGS); palaeogenomics; population genomics
|Issue:
|908
|Pagenumber:
|12
|First Page:
|284
|Last Page:
|295
|Source:
|BioEssays 37 (2015) 3, 284-293 DOI: 10.1002/bies.201400160
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
|Notes extern:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle