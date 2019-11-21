Schließen

A simple one-step procedure to synthesise gold nanostars in concentrated aqueous surfactant solutions

  • Due to the enhanced electromagnetic field at the tips of metal nanoparticles, the spiked structure of gold nanostars (AuNSs) is promising for surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS). Therefore, the challenge is the synthesis of well designed particles with sharp tips. The influence of different surfactants, i.e., dioctyl sodium sulfosuccinate (AOT), sodium dodecyl sulfate (SDS), and benzylhexadecyldimethylammonium chloride (BDAC), as well as the combination of surfactant mixtures on the formation of nanostars in the presence of Ag⁺ ions and ascorbic acid was investigated. By varying the amount of BDAC in mixed micelles the core/spike-shell morphology of the resulting AuNSs can be tuned from small cores to large ones with sharp and large spikes. The concomitant red-shift in the absorption toward the NIR region without losing the SERS enhancement enables their use for biological applications and for time-resolved spectroscopic studies of chemical reactions, which require a permanent supply with a fresh and homogeneous solution. HRTEMDue to the enhanced electromagnetic field at the tips of metal nanoparticles, the spiked structure of gold nanostars (AuNSs) is promising for surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS). Therefore, the challenge is the synthesis of well designed particles with sharp tips. The influence of different surfactants, i.e., dioctyl sodium sulfosuccinate (AOT), sodium dodecyl sulfate (SDS), and benzylhexadecyldimethylammonium chloride (BDAC), as well as the combination of surfactant mixtures on the formation of nanostars in the presence of Ag⁺ ions and ascorbic acid was investigated. By varying the amount of BDAC in mixed micelles the core/spike-shell morphology of the resulting AuNSs can be tuned from small cores to large ones with sharp and large spikes. The concomitant red-shift in the absorption toward the NIR region without losing the SERS enhancement enables their use for biological applications and for time-resolved spectroscopic studies of chemical reactions, which require a permanent supply with a fresh and homogeneous solution. HRTEM micrographs and energy-dispersive X-ray (EDX) experiments allow us to verify the mechanism of nanostar formation according to the silver underpotential deposition on the spike surface in combination with micelle adsorption.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr769.pdfeng
    (1592KB)

    SHA-1: 94fbbc2c357e4aaf387ec7ab1a5befa1257b3b5d

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Ferenc LiebigGND, Ricky Henning, Radwan M. Sarhan, Claudia Prietzel, Clemens N. Z. SchmittORCiDGND, Matias BargheerORCiDGND, Joachim KoetzORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-438743
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43874
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (769)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/11/21
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/11/21
Tag:nanoflowers; nanoparticles; nanotriangles; optical-properties; sers; size; ultrafast; wavelength
Issue:769
Pagenumber:9
First Page:23633
Last Page:23641
Source:RSC Advances 9 (2019), S. 23633–23641 DOI: 10.1039/C9RA02384D
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 3.0 Deutschland
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo