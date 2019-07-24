Schließen

A simple one-step procedure to synthesise gold nanostars in concentrated aqueous surfactant solutions

  Due to the enhanced electromagnetic field at the tips of metal nanoparticles, the spiked structure of gold nanostars (AuNSs) is promising for surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS). Therefore, the challenge is the synthesis of well designed particles with sharp tips. The influence of different surfactants, i.e., dioctyl sodium sulfosuccinate (AOT), sodium dodecyl sulfate (SDS), and benzylhexadecyldimethylammonium chloride (BDAC), as well as the combination of surfactant mixtures on the formation of nanostars in the presence of Ag⁺ ions and ascorbic acid was investigated. By varying the amount of BDAC in mixed micelles the core/spike-shell morphology of the resulting AuNSs can be tuned from small cores to large ones with sharp and large spikes. The concomitant red-shift in the absorption toward the NIR region without losing the SERS enhancement enables their use for biological applications and for time-resolved spectroscopic studies of chemical reactions, which require a permanent supply with a fresh and homogeneous solution. HRTEM micrographs and energy-dispersive X-ray (EDX) experiments allow us to verify the mechanism of nanostar formation according to the silver underpotential deposition on the spike surface in combination with micelle adsorption.

Metadaten
Author:Ferenc LiebigGND, Ricky Henning, Radwan M. Sarhan, Claudia Prietzel, Clemens N. Z. SchmittORCiDGND, Matias BargheerORCiDGND, Joachim KoetzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/C9RA02384D
ISSN:2046-2069
Parent Title (English):RSC Advances
Publisher:RSC Publishing
Place of publication:London
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/07/24
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2019/11/21
Tag:nanoflowers; nanoparticles; nanotriangles; optical-properties; sers; size; ultrafast; wavelength
Volume:9
Pagenumber:9
First Page:23633
Last Page:23641
Funder:Universität Potsdam
Grant Number:PA 2019_85
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 3.0 Deutschland
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 769

