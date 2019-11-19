Schließen

Empirical research in clinical supervision

  • Background: Although clinical supervision is considered to be a major component of the development and maintenance of psychotherapeutic competencies, and despite an increase in supervision research, the empirical evidence on the topic remains sparse. Methods: Because most previous reviews lack methodological rigor, we aimed to review the status and quality of the empirical literature on clinical supervision, and to provide suggestions for future research. MEDLINE, PsycInfo and the Web of Science Core Collection were searched and the review was conducted according to current guidelines. From the review results, we derived suggestions for future research on clinical supervision. Results: The systematic literature search identified 19 publications from 15 empirical studies. Taking into account the review results, the following suggestions for further research emerged: Supervision research would benefit from proper descriptions of how studies are conducted according to current guidelines, more methodologically rigorous empiricalBackground: Although clinical supervision is considered to be a major component of the development and maintenance of psychotherapeutic competencies, and despite an increase in supervision research, the empirical evidence on the topic remains sparse. Methods: Because most previous reviews lack methodological rigor, we aimed to review the status and quality of the empirical literature on clinical supervision, and to provide suggestions for future research. MEDLINE, PsycInfo and the Web of Science Core Collection were searched and the review was conducted according to current guidelines. From the review results, we derived suggestions for future research on clinical supervision. Results: The systematic literature search identified 19 publications from 15 empirical studies. Taking into account the review results, the following suggestions for further research emerged: Supervision research would benefit from proper descriptions of how studies are conducted according to current guidelines, more methodologically rigorous empirical studies, the investigation of active supervision interventions, from taking diverse outcome domains into account, and from investigating supervision from a meta-theoretical perspective. Conclusions: In all, the systematic review supported the notion that supervision research often lags behind psychotherapy research in general. Still, the results offer detailed starting points for further supervision research.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • phr580.pdfeng
    (1308KB)

    SHA-1: f73c0dbde69d87a9ee0e4fd9c721307309f5e370

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Franziska KühneORCiDGND, Jana Maas, Sophia Wiesenthal, Florian WeckGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-438721
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43872
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):a systematic review and suggestions for future studies
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (580)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/11/19
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/11/19
Tag:Clinical supervision; Evidence-based psychotherapy; Supervision; Systematic review
Issue:580
Pagenumber:11
Source:BMC Psychology 7 (2019) Art. 54 DOI: 10.1186/s40359-019-0327-7
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo