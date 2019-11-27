Victor Hugo et la "géometrie" métaphysique des nuages
|Author:
|André WeberORCiD
|ISBN:
|978-3-7329-0454-9
|Parent Title (French):
|Nuages romantiques – Des Lumières à la Modernité
|Publisher:
|Frank & Timme
|Place of publication:
|Berlin
|Editor:
|Pierre Glaudes, Cornelia Klettke
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|French
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/11/27
|First Page:
|357
|Last Page:
|370
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|4 Sprache / 44 Französisch, romanische Sprachen allgemein