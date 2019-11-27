Schließen

La codification multiple du nuage chez Lamartine

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Antonella Ippolito
ISBN:978-3-7329-0454-9
Parent Title (French):Nuages romantiques – Des Lumières à la Modernité
Publisher:Frank & Timme
Place of publication:Berlin
Editor:Pierre Glaudes, Cornelia Klettke
Document Type:Article
Language:French
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/11/27
First Page:199
Last Page:218
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 44 Französisch, romanische Sprachen allgemein / 440 Romanische Sprachen; Französisch

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo