Imago, ombre, sembianze

Author:Carlo Mathieu
ISBN:978-3-7329-0256-9
Parent Title (German):Giacomo Leopardi – Dichtung als inszenierte Selbsttäuschung in der Krise des Bewusstseins
Subtitle (German):Semantik des Scheins von Alla sua Donna bis Il tramonto della luna
Publisher:Frank & Timme
Place of publication:Berlin
Editor:Cornelia Klettke
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/11/27
First Page:183
Last Page:200
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 44 Französisch, romanische Sprachen allgemein

